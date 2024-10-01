Better video streaming with Cloudflare Stream Delivery

Cloudflare’s global Anycast network ensures fast video delivery, with shorter video startup times and reduced buffering, no matter where your visitors are located.

We cache and deliver HTTP(S) video content, including adaptive bitrate formats, to your visitors at a flat-rate price, saving you on origin server bandwidth costs.

Our rich ecosystem of performance and security services, tuned specifically for video, offer optimal uptime and delivery.

Challenges of high-quality video delivery

Visitors today expect fast, high-quality online video experiences, regardless of device, connection type, or location. Video services which fail to meet visitor expectations can experience lower engagement and revenues.

Cloudflare Stream Delivery

Cloudflare’s global Anycast network ensures fast online video experiences, with shorter video startup times and reduced buffering, no matter where your visitors are located. Flat-rate bandwidth pricing ensures predictable costs, even in the case of legitimate traffic spikes or volumetric DDoS attacks.

Fast, global video content delivery network

Cloudflare’s content delivery network (CDN) spans 330 cities across 120 countries, including 30 in China, ensuring the fastest delivery of high-quality video content at global scale. We ensure fast online video experiences, with shorter video startup times and reduced buffering. Video files can be selectively purged from Cloudflare’s entire network cache within seconds.

Increased bandwidth savings

Caching content on Cloudflare's network reduces the number of requests to an origin by serving static content from a Cloudflare data center, lowering bandwidth consumption from the origin. Customers hosting their websites with Cloudflare Bandwidth Alliance partners can either save or eliminate entirely data egress costs from their hosting provider to Cloudflare when dynamic content is requested.

Packaged Functionalities

Cloudflare offers a rich ecosystem of performance and security services tuned specifically for video to provide the best uptime and delivery. Advanced business logic can be applied at Cloudflare’s network edge to ensure special handling and tagging for video content on the Cloudflare network.

Key Features

Predictable CDN bandwidth Pricing
DDoS protection included
330+ global Anycast network
Tiered caching for additional bandwidth savings
Integrated WAF and rate limiting
Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) encoded video supported
Fast purging of video content across network
SSL / TLS 1.3 encryption included
Fast, high quality HTTP streaming
Token authentication with Cloudflare Workers
Bandwidth Alliance partnerships to lower or eliminate data egress costs

