Wingie Enuygun Group (WEG) enhance the booking experience for travelers with better security and performance using Cloudflare

Wingie Enuygun Group (WEG) is a prominent travel marketplace in the MENA region, primarily focused on flights through its platforms such as wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae, enuygun.com, and other associated domains. The company provides a wide range of travel services, including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and car rentals. Known for its innovative approach, WEG has been a leading player in the MENA online travel space, aiming to drive technological advancements and spearhead the digital transformation of the travel industry. Wingie.com stands out as a leading flight booking platform, particularly through its integration of virtual interlining technology, which offers users a broad selection of airline tickets and travel options to enhance their booking experience. With over 12 million mobile app downloads and support in six languages, the platform caters to millions of users worldwide.

Challenge: Overcoming previous service limitations to achieve next-level security and agility

Before adopting Cloudflare, Wingie Enuygun encountered several significant challenges with their previous cyber security and content delivery network (CDN) providers. For example, certain technology limitations and support issues impacted Wingie Enuygun’s productivity, and hindered their ability to respond effectively to threats and high traffic volumes. Managing multiple IPs became cumbersome, and poor documentation left Wingie Enuygun uncertain whether issues arose from their actions or the platform's limitations.

The pivotal moment for Wingie Enuygun occurred during a special holiday in Turkey, when they experienced one of the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks they had ever faced. This attack had a significant impact on their sales, preventing teams from hitting sales targets they would otherwise have easily achieved during peak holidays. These and other ongoing challenges led Wingie Enuygun to explore other options, including a one-month proof of concept (POC) with multiple providers.

Wingie Enuygun sought to find a new vendor that could reduce the frequency of security attacks and improve the performance of their platform, whilst providing scalability and ease of use, and that is what led Wingie Enuygun to choosing Cloudflare.

Eliminating DDoS and other web threats with a stronger security posture

Wingie Enuygun implemented several Cloudflare solutions, including the Cloudflare WAF with API security and DDoS Protection, to address their challenges, focusing on enhancing both security and performance. One of the most important features Wingie Enuygun utilized to bolster their security posture was the "Under Attack Mode" — a user-friendly capability that can be activated with a simple click to protect the website during DDoS attacks. This ensures that Wingie Enuygun’s platform remains secure and operational during high-traffic periods or attack scenarios.

“During a DDoS attack, every minute is crucial. Cloudflare’s immediate response to these attacks, coupled with their detailed reports on major mitigated threats, provides us with invaluable insights. Moreover, capabilities such as the “Under Attack Mode” enable us to swiftly and effortlessly respond to potential dangers. These comprehensive security measures not only reassure us of our platform’s safety but also reinforce our confidence in Cloudflare’s robust security solutions," emphasizes Ogul Tutuncu, DevOps Engineer at Wingie Enuygun Group.

Cloudflare also added a vital layer of security to effectively prevent the frequent DDoS attacks that Wingie Enuygun had previously experienced. This robust protection ensured the stability and reliability of their platform, addressing one of Wingie Enuygun’s most pressing security concerns and allowing them to operate with greater confidence and peace of mind.

“Since integrating Cloudflare, Wingie Enuygun has experienced zero security incidents, a significant improvement from our previous legacy vendor. Cloudflare’s robust security measures have kept Wingie Enuygun's platform secure and operational, even during peak periods. During busy retail times, Cloudflare’s security solutions have effectively defended against potential threats, preventing disruptions and ensuring a smooth customer experience,” says Tutuncu.

Improving website performance and reliability with advanced solutions

While security was Wingie Enuygun’s primary reason for adopting Cloudflare, platform reliability and enhanced website performance also became increasingly important for scaling their business. Following their initial positive experiences with Cloudflare’s application services, Wingie Enuygun expanded their use of Cloudflare to include Argo Smart Routing, aiming to improve overall platform reliability.

Argo Smart Routing optimizes web performance by detecting real-time network congestion and routing traffic through the fastest and most reliable paths, which Wingie Enuygun found highly dependable and cost-effective, significantly improving their web performance and website speed by 68.6%. The performance of Argo Smart Routing exceeded their expectations, sparking Wingie Enuygun’s interest in adding more Cloudflare services.

“We discovered that Cloudflare’s offerings extend far beyond security. We did not originally plan to integrate Cloudflare’s content delivery network, but its compelling performance and reliability convinced us to include it in our stack. Cloudflare CDN offers superior caching and performance, significantly enhancing our website’s efficiency," remarks Tutuncu.

Achieving operational excellence with unmatched support

In addition to its comprehensive range of solutions, Cloudflare’s user-friendly interface has played a crucial role in reducing the time Wingie Enuygun spends on addressing security incidents, significantly enhancing Wingie Enuygun's operational efficiency by 90%.

The intuitive dashboard offers a holistic view of their traffic, including details such as country, IP, ASN number, and the volume of traffic received from each source. This comprehensive visibility allows Wingie Enuygun to easily filter information, exclude unwanted traffic, or create specific rules for each IP with just a single click. Even individuals without technical expertise can manage these tasks effectively, making the process highly accessible.

Wingie Enuygun has found this level of customization and ease of management unparalleled by other providers. The efficiency in preventing suspected security threats from causing damage has been critical in ensuring the security of their platform. When Cloudflare detects a security threat, Wingie Enuygun can swiftly write and implement rules to manage the activity within mere seconds. “What would usually take us a minute or more with other vendors takes seconds with Cloudflare’s easy-to-navigate user interface. This efficiency is unmatched and requires no specialized knowledge to execute,” according to Tutuncu.

Wingie Enuygun has also been able to accelerate the creation of policies and seamlessly manage up to 3,000 IP addresses within Cloudflare’s unified dashboard. The positive interactions with Cloudflare’s customer support, which has been prompt, clear and effective in resolving issues, have further streamlined Wingie Enuygun’s operations, enhancing overall efficiency.

Advancing Wingie Enuygun’s global expansion forward

The transition to Cloudflare has significantly improved Wingie Enuygun’s security posture, making it more secure, efficient, and reliable. The advanced security features, coupled with enhanced performance and ease of use, have significantly optimized their operations.

“Cloudflare remains the most reliable solution in our experience. We haven’t seen a better solution from any other providers,” says Tutuncu. This sentiment underscores the exceptional performance and reliability Cloudflare has provided, supporting Wingie Enuygun's mission to provide top-tier services at the lowest possible cost. As Wingie Enuygun continues to expand, Cloudflare remains a crucial partner in their ongoing digital journey, ensuring their platform remains robust and efficient, as they focus on scaling their footprint to new markets around the world.