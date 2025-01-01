Support

Cloudflare Smart Shield

The future of origin shielding

Intelligently manage traffic, optimize content delivery, and safeguard origin infrastructure while maximizing ease of use across both the UI and API.

Benefits of Cloudflare Smart Shield

Enhance performance and security

Deliver better performance and availability, strengthen your security posture, and improve business continuity by protecting origins against overloading, DDoS attacks, and unauthorized ingress.

Simplify management and analytics

Enhance user experiences with a streamlined UI and API. Optimize the efficacy and performance of your deployment by leveraging actionable insights and real-time updates from Internet Observatory analytics.

Maximize savings

Reduce the total cost of ownership and avoid cloud egress fees. Decrease origin connections by 30% on average and maximize cache hit ratios while minimizing unnecessary cache data evictions.

How it works

Shield your origin infrastructure

Smart Shield acts as an intelligent intermediary layer to enhance performance, reduce costs, and bolster security. It minimizes origin load, network congestion, and cloud egress fees by optimizing traffic, while accelerating dynamic content by an average of 30%.

To ensure availability, reliability, and security, Smart Shield stops volumetric DDoS attacks and prevents unauthorized access. Management is simplified through a dedicated, unified UI and API, with data-driven actionable insights from Internet Observatory.

What our customers are saying

"The 2% cache hit ratio improvement enabled by Cloudflare Cache Reserve has eliminated roughly two-thirds of our S3 egress activity. The reduction in egress charges is almost an order of magnitude larger than the price we paid for Cache Reserve.”

Senior Manager of Engineering, Docker

TOP SMART SHIELD USE CASES

Smart Shield helps you extend the benefits of your CDN for a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective experience

Accelerate content performance

Smart Shield reduces origin load by 30% on average by employing intelligent connection reuse, caching static content, and accelerating dynamic traffic based on real-time network data.

Protect origin infrastructure

Smart Shield helps ensure business continuity by protecting origins against excess traffic and volumetric DDoS attacks, while easily restricting IPs from unauthorized access to the origin infrastructure.

Optimize user experience

Smart Shield's unified UI and API deliver a superior, simplified, and secure experience. Powered by insights from Internet Observatory, its intelligent product suggestions help lower your total cost of ownership.

Smart Shield resources

Solution brief

Cloudflare Smart Shield

Discover how you can leverage Smart Shield to intelligently manage traffic, optimize content delivery, and safeguard your origin infrastructure while maximizing ease of use.

EBOOK

Top 5 Takeaways: Three Paths to Application Modernization

Learn how to strategically rehost, refactor, and replatform your applications, finding a simpler, more cost-effective approach to application modernization and building AI services.

Infographic

Application modernization

Learn about why app modernization is essential for business growth, why these projects can be challenging and prone to failure, and how Cloudflare can accelerate your modernization journey and ensure success.

Get Smart Shield for your enterprise

