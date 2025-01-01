Cloudflare Smart Shield
The future of origin shielding
Intelligently manage traffic, optimize content delivery, and safeguard origin infrastructure while maximizing ease of use across both the UI and API.
Benefits of Cloudflare Smart Shield
Enhance performance and security
Deliver better performance and availability, strengthen your security posture, and improve business continuity by protecting origins against overloading, DDoS attacks, and unauthorized ingress.
Simplify management and analytics
Enhance user experiences with a streamlined UI and API. Optimize the efficacy and performance of your deployment by leveraging actionable insights and real-time updates from Internet Observatory analytics.
Maximize savings
Reduce the total cost of ownership and avoid cloud egress fees. Decrease origin connections by 30% on average and maximize cache hit ratios while minimizing unnecessary cache data evictions.
How it works
Shield your origin infrastructure
Smart Shield acts as an intelligent intermediary layer to enhance performance, reduce costs, and bolster security. It minimizes origin load, network congestion, and cloud egress fees by optimizing traffic, while accelerating dynamic content by an average of 30%.
To ensure availability, reliability, and security, Smart Shield stops volumetric DDoS attacks and prevents unauthorized access. Management is simplified through a dedicated, unified UI and API, with data-driven actionable insights from Internet Observatory.
What our customers are saying
"The 2% cache hit ratio improvement enabled by Cloudflare Cache Reserve has eliminated roughly two-thirds of our S3 egress activity. The reduction in egress charges is almost an order of magnitude larger than the price we paid for Cache Reserve.”
Senior Manager of Engineering, Docker
TOP SMART SHIELD USE CASES
Smart Shield helps you extend the benefits of your CDN for a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective experience
Accelerate content performance
Smart Shield reduces origin load by 30% on average by employing intelligent connection reuse, caching static content, and accelerating dynamic traffic based on real-time network data.
Protect origin infrastructure
Smart Shield helps ensure business continuity by protecting origins against excess traffic and volumetric DDoS attacks, while easily restricting IPs from unauthorized access to the origin infrastructure.
Optimize user experience
Smart Shield's unified UI and API deliver a superior, simplified, and secure experience. Powered by insights from Internet Observatory, its intelligent product suggestions help lower your total cost of ownership.
