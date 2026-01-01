Sign up

Protect your network from the world’s largest DDoS attacks

Simplify security with a unified platform that modernizes network defense

Organizations often rely on public-facing network infrastructure to deliver critical services, but this can be a challenge to secure. Cloud-delivered network protection offers a modern approach to security, moving beyond legacy hardware appliances and "firewall helpers" that are no longer sufficient against sophisticated threats.

Talk to an expert in Network Protection
選取您的職位層級... *
副總裁
高層
個人貢獻者
經理
其他
學生
主管
選取您的工作職能... *
安全性
財務/採購
產品
高階主管
工程設計
基礎架構
其他
網路
銷售/行銷
新聞/媒體
學生
DevOps
IT
選擇國家/地區... *
阿爾巴尼亞
阿爾及利亞
阿富汗
阿根廷
阿拉伯聯合大公國
阿魯巴
阿曼
埃及
愛爾蘭
愛沙尼亞
安道爾
安地卡及巴布達
安哥拉
安圭拉
奧地利
奧蘭群島
澳大利亞
澳門
巴貝多
巴布亞紐幾內亞
巴哈馬
巴基斯坦
巴拉圭
巴勒斯坦
巴林
巴拿馬
巴西
白俄羅斯
百慕達
保加利亞
北韓
貝里斯
貝南
比利時
冰島
波多黎各
波蘭
波奈、聖佑達修斯和沙巴
波士尼亞與赫塞哥維納
波札那
玻利維亞多民族國
不丹
布吉納法索
布威島
查德
赤道幾內亞
丹麥
德國
東帝汶
東加
多哥
多米尼克
多明尼加共和國
俄羅斯聯邦
厄瓜多
厄利垂亞
法國
法羅群島
法屬波里尼西亞
法屬蓋亞納
法屬南部領地
菲律賓
斐濟
芬蘭
福克蘭群島（馬爾維納斯）
蓋亞納
甘比亞
剛果
剛果民主共和國
哥德洛普
哥倫比亞
哥斯大黎加
格陵蘭
格瑞那達
葛摩
根西島
古巴
古拉索
瓜地馬拉
哈薩克
海地
韓國
荷蘭
赫德島及麥當勞群島
黑山
宏都拉斯
吉布地
吉爾吉斯
吉里巴斯
幾內亞
幾內亞比索
加拿大
加彭
迦納
柬埔寨
教廷（梵蒂岡）
捷克共和國
喀麥隆
卡達
開曼群島
科特迪瓦（象牙海岸）
科威特
可可斯（基林）群島
克羅埃西亞
肯亞
庫克群島
拉脫維亞
賴比瑞亞
賴索托
冷岸及央棉群島
黎巴嫩
立陶宛
利比亞
寮國人民共和國
列支敦士登
留尼旺
盧安達
盧森堡
羅馬尼亞
馬達加斯加
馬丁尼克
馬爾地夫
馬爾他
馬拉威
馬來西亞
馬利
馬其頓，前南斯拉夫共和國
馬約特島
曼島
茅利塔尼亞
美國
蒙古
蒙特色拉特島
孟加拉
祕魯
緬甸
模里西斯
摩爾多瓦共和國
摩洛哥
摩納哥
莫三比克
莫桑比克
墨西哥
納米比亞
奈及利亞
南非
南極洲
南喬治亞島和南桑威奇群島
南蘇丹
尼加拉瓜
尼泊爾
尼日
紐埃
紐西蘭
挪威
諾福克島
諾魯
皮特康
葡萄牙
蒲隆地
千里達及托巴哥
喬治亞
日本
瑞典
瑞士
薩爾瓦多
薩摩亞
塞爾維亞
塞內加爾
塞席爾
賽普勒斯
沙烏地阿拉伯
尚比亞
聖巴泰勒米
聖誕島
聖多美和普林西比
聖赫勒拿、阿森松和特里斯坦達庫尼亞
聖克里斯多福及尼維斯
聖露西亞
聖馬丁島（法屬部分）
聖馬丁島（荷屬部分）
聖皮瑞及麥克隆
聖文森及格瑞那丁
獅子山
史瓦濟蘭
斯里蘭卡
斯洛伐克
斯洛維尼亞
蘇丹
蘇利南
所羅門群島
索馬利亞
塔吉克
台灣地區
泰國
坦尚尼亞
突尼西亞
土耳其
土克斯及開科斯群島
土庫曼
吐瓦魯
托克勞
瓦利斯及福杜納
萬那杜
維德角
委內瑞拉共和國
汶萊達魯薩蘭國
烏干達
烏克蘭
烏拉圭
烏茲別克
西班牙
西撒哈拉
希臘
辛巴威
新加坡
新喀里多尼亞
匈牙利
敘利亞
牙買加
亞美尼亞
亞塞拜然
葉門
伊拉克
伊朗
衣索比亞
以色列
義大利
印度
印尼
英國
英屬維京群島
英屬印度洋領地
約旦
越南
澤西島
直布羅陀
智利
中非共和國
中國
中國香港特別行政區
Get solution brief

The Cloudflare difference

Icon container
Unmatched resilience

Cloudflare’s 477 Tbps network capacity, one of the world’s largest, allows us to handle attacks that would overwhelm other providers. Unlike solutions that rely on capacity-limited on-prem appliances or cloud scrubbing centers, Cloudflare absorbs record-breaking DDoS attacks in seconds, with zero downtime.

Device Desktop - Icon Tile
Always-on, zero-latency protection

DDoS mitigation protects your IP space from all 330+ locations across 125 countries using our Global Anycast Network, with no dedicated “scrubbing centers”. Attacks are absorbed locally and autonomously at the edge, eliminating extra traffic hops for “cleaning.”

Security lock icon
Consolidated network security

Eliminate the high TCO of managing fragmented firewall helpers and appliances. Shift your network’s attack surface to Cloudflare and simplify protection with Firewall as a Service built-in. Stop Layer 3/4 DDoS and intrusion attacks while controlling traffic flows in, out, and across your network.

How it works

Network protection built into the world's fastest cloud network

Cloudflare’s architecture uses a single-pass inspection system to deploy multi-tiered defenses to absorb most attacks in under three seconds.

  • Anycast BGP announcement: We announce your networks’ prefixes from every Cloudflare location, isolating your network from attacks and inspecting traffic as close to the source as possible
  • Autonomous edge mitigation: A decentralized system that runs autonomously in every single server in every one of our data centers
  • Layer 3/4 DDoS protection: Protection for both networks and UDP/TCP-based applications
  • Magic Firewall (FWaaS): Granular, rules-based packet filtering, including IP lists, threat-intel, and geo-blocking, to control traffic flows in and out of your network
Network Services - Hero - image

Werner Enterprises works with Cloudflare to consolidate email, app, and network security solutions

To protect its on-prem infrastructure and new cloud apps, Werner adopted Cloudflare Magic Transit and Network Firewall. This secures their network with DDoS mitigation and granular traffic control, balancing performance and security while reducing overhead

Gateway product - placeholder
Werner Enterprise - Quote logo black (200px)

“Magic Transit manages our connection to Azure and maintains the flow of information between our users, cloud tenants, and the systems we have on-premise. With Cloudflare we have complete control of our data centers and everything we move out to our cloud providers flows as effectively and efficiently as possible. Everything critical to our organization is always available and running as it should.”

Michael Perdunn, Director of Cyber Security, Werner Enterprises

Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

Ready to discuss your network protection needs?

Contact us

Resources

Virtual workshop thumbnail
A farewell to legacy firewall helpers: Getting the protection your network deserves
Watch webinar  
Thumbnail - Report - Template 1 Graphs
Every path matters. Is it time to reroute network traffic flows?
View infographic  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb
Block DDoS attacks with Cloudflare
Watch demo  