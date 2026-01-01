Sign up

Organizations often rely on public-facing network infrastructure to deliver critical services, but this can be a challenge to secure. Cloud-delivered network protection offers a modern approach to security, moving beyond legacy hardware appliances and "firewall helpers" that are no longer sufficient against sophisticated threats.

The Cloudflare difference

Unmatched resilience

Cloudflare’s 477 Tbps network capacity, one of the world’s largest, allows us to handle attacks that would overwhelm other providers. Unlike solutions that rely on capacity-limited on-prem appliances or cloud scrubbing centers, Cloudflare absorbs record-breaking DDoS attacks in seconds, with zero downtime.

Always-on, zero-latency protection

DDoS mitigation protects your IP space from all 330+ locations across 125 countries using our Global Anycast Network, with no dedicated “scrubbing centers”. Attacks are absorbed locally and autonomously at the edge, eliminating extra traffic hops for “cleaning.”

Consolidated network security

Eliminate the high TCO of managing fragmented firewall helpers and appliances. Shift your network’s attack surface to Cloudflare and simplify protection with Firewall as a Service built-in. Stop Layer 3/4 DDoS and intrusion attacks while controlling traffic flows in, out, and across your network.

How it works

Network protection built into the world's fastest cloud network

Cloudflare’s architecture uses a single-pass inspection system to deploy multi-tiered defenses to absorb most attacks in under three seconds.

  • Anycast BGP announcement: We announce your networks’ prefixes from every Cloudflare location, isolating your network from attacks and inspecting traffic as close to the source as possible
  • Autonomous edge mitigation: A decentralized system that runs autonomously in every single server in every one of our data centers
  • Layer 3/4 DDoS protection: Protection for both networks and UDP/TCP-based applications
  • Magic Firewall (FWaaS): Granular, rules-based packet filtering, including IP lists, threat-intel, and geo-blocking, to control traffic flows in and out of your network
Werner Enterprises works with Cloudflare to consolidate email, app, and network security solutions

To protect its on-prem infrastructure and new cloud apps, Werner adopted Cloudflare Magic Transit and Network Firewall. This secures their network with DDoS mitigation and granular traffic control, balancing performance and security while reducing overhead

Werner Enterprise - Quote logo black (200px)

“Magic Transit manages our connection to Azure and maintains the flow of information between our users, cloud tenants, and the systems we have on-premise. With Cloudflare we have complete control of our data centers and everything we move out to our cloud providers flows as effectively and efficiently as possible. Everything critical to our organization is always available and running as it should.”

Michael Perdunn, Director of Cyber Security, Werner Enterprises

Ready to discuss your network protection needs?

Resources

Virtual workshop thumbnail
A farewell to legacy firewall helpers: Getting the protection your network deserves
Watch webinar  
Thumbnail - Report - Template 1 Graphs
Every path matters. Is it time to reroute network traffic flows?
View infographic  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb
Block DDoS attacks with Cloudflare
Watch demo  