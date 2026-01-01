Financial services institutions (“FSIs”) in Australia are regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (“APRA”). APRA establishes standards and guidance to ensure the safety and soundness of the Australian financial system.

As FSIs increasingly adopt cloud-based services, they must ensure their use of these services complies with APRA’s requirements, particularly regarding operational risk and information security.

Cloudflare has been assessed at the IRAP PROTECTED level, providing high-level assurance for sensitive data.