在此视频中，您将了解到 Cloudflare 如何帮助 Falabella（拉丁美洲最大的零售商之一）实现数字时代的传统业务转型。

Video Transcript

VO: Hi, we’re Cloudflare. We’re building one of the world’s largest Global Cloud Networks to help make the Internet faster, more secure, and more reliable.

Meet our customer, Falabella. They are South America's largest department store chain - with over a hundred locations and operations in over six countries.

Santiago Lira：我是 Falabella.com 的发展经理。持续改进所有技术平台，属于我的职责范围。

Karan Tewari：我叫 Karan Tewari。我是 Falabella 的 ADESSA eCommerce 首席架构师。

Like many other retailers in the industry, Falabella is in the midst of a digital transformation to evolve their business culture to maintain their competitive advantage and to better serve their customers.

Santiago：我们拥有老店传统，但现在必须适应数字文化。我们的物流传统和运营传统在店内运作良好且表现出色，但现在的挑战是要对其进行改造。

Cloudflare was an important step towards not only accelerating their website properties but also increasing their organization’s operational efficiencies and agility.

Santiago：然后，比如，Cloudflare 的问题，不仅是一个 IT 决策，也是一个商业决策。换句话说，我们能以多快的速度向客户提供数据？我们可以在多大程度上提高网站速度，缩短响应时间和加载时间？这意味着将其内化为业务指标。也就是说，要真正明白，性能或加载页面时的每一秒就是销售额。换句话说，丢失客户数据就意味着客户对我们失去信心。

Karan：因此，我们希望提高灵敏性并缩短支持响应时间。增强运营能力。之前，清除缓存一次大约需要两个小时。现在，大约需要 20 到 30 毫秒即可完成清除缓存。我们的首页加载速度变快，首次视图显示速度加快。速度很快。

Cloudflare plays an important role in safeguarding customer information and improving the efficiencies of all of their web properties.

Santiago：对我来说，Cloudflare 是为客户提供价值的完美示例。现在最大的挑战是打造文化并奠定基础，以便团队或任何人在未来 5 或 10 年内开展工作。

With customers like Falabella -- and over 25 million other domains that trust Cloudflare with their security and performance -- we’re making the Internet fast, secure, and reliable for everyone. Cloudflare: Helping build a better Internet.