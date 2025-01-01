このビデオでは、ラテンアメリカ最大の小売業者の1つであるFalabellaが、デジタル時代に向けてこれまで成功を収めてきた従来型ビジネスを変革するために、Cloudflareがどのような支援を行っているかについてご紹介します。

Meet our customer, Falabella. They are South America's largest department store chain - with over a hundred locations and operations in over six countries.

Santiago Lira氏：私は、Falabella.comの開発マネージャーです。私の仕事は、すべてのテクノロジープラットフォームを継続的に改善することです。

Karan Tewari氏：Karan Tewariです。FalabellaでADESSA eコマースのリードアーキテクトとして働いています。

Like many other retailers in the industry, Falabella is in the midst of a digital transformation to evolve their business culture to maintain their competitive advantage and to better serve their customers.

Santiago氏：当社は、従来型の仕組みをデジタル文化に適応できるように変革する必要があります。従来型の流通の仕組み、運用の仕組みは、これまで社内で非常にうまく機能し、素晴らしいパフォーマンスを発揮してきましたが、これら従来型の仕組みを変革することが今の当社の課題です。

Cloudflare was an important step towards not only accelerating their website properties but also increasing their organization’s operational efficiencies and agility.

Santiago：たとえば、Cloudflareの質問は、ITの意思決定に留まらず、ビジネス上の意思決定にも関わるものです。たとえば、クライアントへのデータの配信はどの程度迅速に行えるでしょうか。どのくらい速く、どのくらい短時間で、秒単位の読み込み速度で当社のサイトを改善できますか？このように、ビジネス指標としてこれらの質問を掘り下げてみることが必要なのです。つまり、パフォーマンス、ページ読み込みにかかる1秒が売上に直結することを本当に理解することです。言い換えれば、顧客データの損失は、信頼の喪失を意味します。

Karan：ですから、サポートの観点では、我々は機敏性、そしてより短い応答時間を求めていると思います。運用能力の向上を求めているのです。以前は、キャッシュの消去には約2時間かかりました。現在、キャッシュの消去は約20ミリ秒～30ミリ秒で済んでいます。当社のホームページの読み込みは速く、初回の訪問時もはるかに高速です。速いです。

Cloudflare plays an important role in safeguarding customer information and improving the efficiencies of all of their web properties.

Santiago：私にとって、Cloudflareは顧客にすばやく価値を提供する完��璧な例です。今、大きな課題は、文化を構築し、基盤を築き、チームや誰もが今後5年または10年間自分の仕事ができるようにすることです。

