Infrastructure as Code

Cloudflare is enabling developers with open-source infrastructure as code software tools that provide a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. These tools codify cloud APIs into declarative configuration files

With developer experience as a key focus of ours, we are announcing our partnership with tools that allow you to describe your infrastructure and cloud services (think virtual machines, servers, databases, network configurations, Cloudflare API resources, and more) as human-readable configurations.

Overview

Our partnerships allows developers to control their infrastructure as code through a standard configuration language. It works across a myriad of different types of infrastructure including cloud service providers, containers, virtual machines, bare metal, etc. These tools makes it easy for developers to follow best practices when interacting with SaaS, PaaS, and other service provider APIs to set up infrastructure. Like developers already do with software code, they can store infrastructure configuration as code in git, manage changes through code reviews, and track versions and commit history over time. This partnership brings developers another proofpoint of the vision and mission of our Edge team that is Developer first.

If you are interested in our partner integrations, please get in touch.

