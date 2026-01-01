Leveraging DNS to Build Reliable Digital Experiences
Your website is only as fast as your DNS
DNS is a mission-critical component for any online business. Yet this component is often overlooked and forgotten, until something breaks. Millions of dollars spent on building and securing web properties are of no value if your DNS goes down and your customers can’t find you.
DNS infrastructure is highly vulnerable to a wide spectrum of increasingly common cyberattacks that can degrade performance or bring DNS servers down completely. These attacks, along with rising user expectations around website performance and availability, make it risky for DNS to be a single point of failure.
Download this whitepaper to explore:
- How DNS might be a weak link in your enterprise cybersecurity
- How a slow DNS impacts your web performance and user experience
- How a redundant DNS infrastructure is crucial for your uptime and availability
Request your free copy
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