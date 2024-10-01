Mobile visitors expect fast, rich online experiences. Mobile device and cellular network limitations can degrade a users mobile experience, resulting in lower conversions, loss of revenue, and degraded brand perception.
Mobile applications and web pages require the speed and scale of a global network to combat mobile-induced latencies and globally dispersed users with poor connectivity. Cloudflare optimizes image files for mobile consumption, and provides developers with tools to improve native mobile app performance on challenging networks.
As more visitors utilize mobile devices to engage with Internet applications, the challenges of heavier pages and longer distances to origin infrastructure worsen. The limited CPU, memory, and power of mobile devices slows down the processing of content delivered through mobile browsers.
Cellular networks are often spottier than wired connections and operators have been known to throttle connection speeds. In addition, network infrastructure across many countries is so slowly upgraded that they cannot accommodate modern throughput rates.
Mobile applications utilize APIs and increase the number of calls to origin servers. This reduces the effectiveness of static content caching and requires visitor requests to travel longer distances to the origin, resulting in slower performance and higher likelihood of overloaded infrastructure.
Cloudflare’s Mobile Performance Services adds additional features to our Web Performance Services. These services address the challenges of fast application delivery to mobile clients which typically have more limited CPU, memory, power, and network speeds than desktops.
Heavy pages and long distances from the origin slow down Internet applications. Accelerate the delivery of static and dynamic content for higher conversions, better engagement, and lower infrastructure, operational, and development costs
Overloaded or unavailable infrastructure prevents users from accessing applications. Keep Internet applications fast, available, and scalable, even during unexpected traffic spikes or infrastructure outages.