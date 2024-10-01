Now more than ever, service providers are challenged with ensuring the availability and fast performance of their networks.
Magic Transit detects and mitigates DDoS attacks of any size and kind at the network edge, closest to the source of origin—so service providers and their customers have increased uptime and performance.
Not a Service Provider? Click Here
Unlike other cloud providers that backhaul Internet traffic to identify threats at distant scrubbing centers, every Cloudflare service runs on every data center that spans over 330 cities. So there’s no added network latency due to backhauling and all traffic benefits from faster routing over the Cloudflare network.
Choose a deployment model that suits your needs. Cloudflare Magic Transit offers flexible options for both always-on and on-demand architectures with manual or automatic switchover.
Cloudflare Magic Transit is completely cloud-based, with a mitigation capacity of 296 Tbps. So you don’t have to worry about buying more (or any) boxes for DDoS mitigation or traffic acceleration as you expand your customer base.
Allocated Prefix Model - Service provider onboards their own IP prefix (/24 or larger) onto Cloudflare and allocates IPs within the prefix to their end customers
Resell to Prefix Model - Service provider onboards customers with their own IP prefix (/24 or larger)
Resell to Full Network Model - Service provider onboards an IP prefix (/24 or larger) that comprises their own IP addresses as well as their end customers
Referral Model - Service provider has customers with their own IP prefixes (/24 or larger) and refers the customer to Cloudflare
1 Gartner “Solution Comparison for DDoS Cloud Scrubbing Centers,” Thomas Lintemuth, Patrick Hevesi, Sushil Aryal, 16 April 2020. Gartner subscribers access the report at: https://www.gartner.com/document/3983636
2 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment, by Martha Vazquez, March 2019, IDC #US43699318. Access the report at https://www.cloudflare.com/lp/idc-ddos-marketscape/
3 Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q4 2017, Forrester Research, Inc., December 7, 2017. Access the report at https://www.cloudflare.com/forrester-wave-ddos-mitigation-2017/