Now more than ever, service providers are challenged with ensuring the availability and fast performance of their networks.

Magic Transit detects and mitigates DDoS attacks of any size and kind at the network edge, closest to the source of origin—so service providers and their customers have increased uptime and performance.

Security with integrated performance

Unlike other cloud providers that backhaul Internet traffic to identify threats at distant scrubbing centers, every Cloudflare service runs on every data center that spans over 335 cities. So there’s no added network latency due to backhauling and all traffic benefits from faster routing over the Cloudflare network.

Always-on or on-demand

Choose a deployment model that suits your needs. Cloudflare Magic Transit offers flexible options for both always-on and on-demand architectures with manual or automatic switchover.

Scale as your business grows

Cloudflare Magic Transit is completely cloud-based, with a mitigation capacity of 348 Tbps. So you don’t have to worry about buying more (or any) boxes for DDoS mitigation or traffic acceleration as you expand your customer base.

Service Provider Reseller Models

  • Allocated Prefix Model - Service provider onboards their own IP prefix (/24 or larger) onto Cloudflare and allocates IPs within the prefix to their end customers

  • Resell to Prefix Model - Service provider onboards customers with their own IP prefix (/24 or larger)

  • Resell to Full Network Model - Service provider onboards an IP prefix (/24 or larger) that comprises their own IP addresses as well as their end customers

  • Referral Model - Service provider has customers with their own IP prefixes (/24 or larger) and refers the customer to Cloudflare

