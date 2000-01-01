Sign up

PARTNERS

Zaraz Partner Integrations

Revolutionizing third-party solutions on the internet through managed components

Cloudflare is launching new partnerships with leading third-party vendors to revolutionize third-party tools on the Internet by working closely with them on creating their own Managed Components. These extend Zaraz capabilities beyond what is currently possible, providing a safe and secure onboarding experience for new users of these tools. Vendors can load tools in a much faster, more secure way, with higher privacy standards and a simpler implementation process.

Technology Partners

Have a question? We have answers.
Seleziona il tuo paese...
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antartide
Antigua e Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belgio
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bielorussia
Bolivia, Stato Plurinazionale di
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius e Saba
Bosnia Erzegovina
Botswana
Brasile
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambogia
Camerun
Canada
Capo Verde
Ciad
Cile
Cina
Cipro
Colombia
Congo
Congo, Repubblica Democratica del
Corea del Nord
Corea del Sud
Costa d'Avorio
Costa Rica
Croazia
Cuba
Curaçao
Danimarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egitto
El Salvador
Emirati Arabi Uniti
Eritrea
Estonia
Etiopia
Federazione Russa
Figi
Filippine
Finlandia
Francia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Georgia del Sud e Isole Sandwich Meridionali
Germania
Ghana
Giamaica
Giappone
Gibilterra
Gibuti
Giordania
Grecia
Grenada
Groenlandia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guiana francese
Guinea
Guinea equatoriale
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Irlanda
Islanda
Isola Bouvet
Isola di Man
Isola di Natale
Isola Norfolk
Isole Aland
Isole Cayman
Isole Cocos (Keeling)
Isole Comore
Isole Cook
Isole Falkland (Malvinas)
Isole Faroe
Isole Heard e McDonald
Isole Solomon
Isole Turks e Caicos
Isole Vergini britanniche
Israele
Italia
Jersey
Kazakistan
Kenya
Kirghizistan
Kiribati
Kuwait
Lesotho
Lettonia
Libano
Liberia
Libia
Liechtenstein
Lituania
Lussemburgo
Macao
Macedonia, ex Repubblica jugoslava di
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldive
Malesia
Mali
Malta
Marocco
Martinica
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Messico
Moldavia, Repubblica di
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambico
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norvegia
Nuova Caledonia
Nuova Zelanda
Oman
Paesi Bassi
Pakistan
Palestina
Panama
Papua Nuova Guinea
Paraguay
Perù
Pitcairn
Polinesia francese
Polonia
Portogallo
Portorico
Qatar
Regno Unito
Repubblica Ceca
Repubblica Centrafricana
Repubblica Democratica Popolare del Laos
Repubblica Dominicana
Reunion
Romania
Ruanda
Sahara Occidentale
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Kitts e Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (parte francese)
Saint Martin (parte olandese)
Saint Pierre e Miquelon
Saint Vincent e Grenadine
Samoa
San Marino
Sant'Elena, Ascensione e Tristan da Cunha
Santa Sede (Stato della Città del Vaticano)
Sao Tome e Principe
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Siria
Slovacchia
Slovenia
Somalia
Spagna
Sri Lanka
Stati Uniti
Sud Africa
Sudan
Sudan del Sud
Suriname
Svalbard e Jan Mayen
Svezia
Svizzera
Swaziland
Tagikistan
Taiwan
Tanzania, Repubblica Unita di
Territori della Francia del Sud
Territorio britannico dell'Oceano Indiano
Thailandia
Timor-Est
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad e Tobago
Tunisia
Turchia
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Ucraina
Uganda
Ungheria
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Repubblica Bolivariana di
Vietnam
Wallis e Futuna
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Number of Employees...*
1-50
1,001-2,500
10,000+
101-250
2,501-5,000
251-500
5,001-10,000
501-1,000
51-100
Do you currently have a working integration with Cloudflare?
No
Yes

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.
See in dashboard
Zaraz privacy illustration
Zara hero CSP illustration

Partnership Overview

All third party tool vendors are now able to use the comprehensive Managed Components APIs to build a better version of their tool. This enables vendors to get huge benefits, including reduced costs through lowered bandwidth, reduced processing power, and a simpler experience for their users to send information to their tool via a website-wide events system.

Our partnerships with third party vendors empowers us to increase privacy and security for our users through a unified platform and provide one of the most performant and secure website optimization tools available.

OUR PARTNERS

CrazyEgg logo
Drift logo
Hopin logo
CrazyEgg logo
Drift logo
Hopin logo

Benefits

Loading icon
Faster load times

Ensure a faster and more secure execution of your offering through partner integrations, leading to significant website performance improvement for your customers.

Fingerprint icon
Increased privacy

Reassure customers that your solution does not access end-user data by providing better control and visibility.

Support - Icon Tile
Support a wide range of tools

All integrations support a wide range of third-party tools, including product analytics, heat mapping, A/B testing, and chatbots.

What our partners are saying

Meeting image
Hopin logo

"I have been really impressed with Cloudflare’s Zaraz ability to move Drift's JS library to an Edge Worker while loading it off the DOM. My work is much more effective due to the savings in page load time. It's a pleasure to work with two companies that actively seek better ways to increase both page speed and load times with large MarTech stacks."

-Sean Gowing
Frontend Engineer

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Open source Managed Components for Cloudflare Zaraz

Learn how the open sourcing of third party packages makes it easier for companies running any client-side javascript to build integrations with Zaraz and leverage the power of the Cloudflare global network.

Read blog
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Zaraz Integrations Partner Brief

Learn more about how integrations with Cloudflare Zaraz enable loading third-party tools in the cloud and improve website speed, security, and the privacy of mutual customers.

Download PDF
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Need to keep analytics data in the EU? Cloudflare Zaraz can offer a solution

Learn how Cloudflare can help with data localization with Zaraz, which leverages Cloudflare’s global network and Workers platform to fundamentally change the way third-party tools are implemented on the web.

Read blog

If you’re a third-party provider interested in becoming a partner, please get in touch.

Technology Partners

Have a question? We have answers.
Seleziona il tuo paese...
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antartide
Antigua e Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belgio
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bielorussia
Bolivia, Stato Plurinazionale di
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius e Saba
Bosnia Erzegovina
Botswana
Brasile
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambogia
Camerun
Canada
Capo Verde
Ciad
Cile
Cina
Cipro
Colombia
Congo
Congo, Repubblica Democratica del
Corea del Nord
Corea del Sud
Costa d'Avorio
Costa Rica
Croazia
Cuba
Curaçao
Danimarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egitto
El Salvador
Emirati Arabi Uniti
Eritrea
Estonia
Etiopia
Federazione Russa
Figi
Filippine
Finlandia
Francia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Georgia del Sud e Isole Sandwich Meridionali
Germania
Ghana
Giamaica
Giappone
Gibilterra
Gibuti
Giordania
Grecia
Grenada
Groenlandia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guiana francese
Guinea
Guinea equatoriale
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Irlanda
Islanda
Isola Bouvet