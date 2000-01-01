Sign up

Zaraz Partner Integrations

Revolutionizing third-party solutions on the internet through managed components

Cloudflare is launching new partnerships with leading third-party vendors to revolutionize third-party tools on the Internet by working closely with them on creating their own Managed Components. These extend Zaraz capabilities beyond what is currently possible, providing a safe and secure onboarding experience for new users of these tools. Vendors can load tools in a much faster, more secure way, with higher privacy standards and a simpler implementation process.

Technology Partners

Partnership Overview

All third party tool vendors are now able to use the comprehensive Managed Components APIs to build a better version of their tool. This enables vendors to get huge benefits, including reduced costs through lowered bandwidth, reduced processing power, and a simpler experience for their users to send information to their tool via a website-wide events system.

Our partnerships with third party vendors empowers us to increase privacy and security for our users through a unified platform and provide one of the most performant and secure website optimization tools available.

OUR PARTNERS

CrazyEgg logo
Drift logo
Hopin logo
CrazyEgg logo
Drift logo
Hopin logo

Benefits

Loading icon
Faster load times

Ensure a faster and more secure execution of your offering through partner integrations, leading to significant website performance improvement for your customers.

Fingerprint icon
Increased privacy

Reassure customers that your solution does not access end-user data by providing better control and visibility.

Support - Icon Tile
Support a wide range of tools

All integrations support a wide range of third-party tools, including product analytics, heat mapping, A/B testing, and chatbots.

What our partners are saying

Meeting image
Hopin logo

"I have been really impressed with Cloudflare’s Zaraz ability to move Drift's JS library to an Edge Worker while loading it off the DOM. My work is much more effective due to the savings in page load time. It's a pleasure to work with two companies that actively seek better ways to increase both page speed and load times with large MarTech stacks."

-Sean Gowing
Frontend Engineer

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Open source Managed Components for Cloudflare Zaraz

Learn how the open sourcing of third party packages makes it easier for companies running any client-side javascript to build integrations with Zaraz and leverage the power of the Cloudflare global network.

Read blog
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Zaraz Integrations Partner Brief

Learn more about how integrations with Cloudflare Zaraz enable loading third-party tools in the cloud and improve website speed, security, and the privacy of mutual customers.

Download PDF
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Need to keep analytics data in the EU? Cloudflare Zaraz can offer a solution

Learn how Cloudflare can help with data localization with Zaraz, which leverages Cloudflare’s global network and Workers platform to fundamentally change the way third-party tools are implemented on the web.

Read blog

If you’re a third-party provider interested in becoming a partner, please get in touch.

