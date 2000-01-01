Sign up

PARTNERS

Zaraz Partner Integrations

Revolutionizing third-party solutions on the internet through managed components

Cloudflare is launching new partnerships with leading third-party vendors to revolutionize third-party tools on the Internet by working closely with them on creating their own Managed Components. These extend Zaraz capabilities beyond what is currently possible, providing a safe and secure onboarding experience for new users of these tools. Vendors can load tools in a much faster, more secure way, with higher privacy standards and a simpler implementation process.

Technology Partners

Have a question? We have answers.
Selecione seu país...
Afeganistão
África do Sul
Albânia
Alemanha
Andorra
Angola
Anguila
Antártica
Antígua e Barbuda
Arábia Saudita
Argélia
Argentina
Armênia
Aruba
Austrália
Áustria
Azerbaijão
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Bélgica
Belize
Benim
Bermuda
Bolívia
Bonaire, Santo Eustáquio e Saba
Bósnia e Herzegovina
Botsuana
Brasil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgária
Burquina Faso
Burundi
Butão
Cabo Verde
Camarões
Camboja
Canadá
Catar
Cazaquistão
Chade
Chile
China
Chipre
Cingapura
Colômbia
Comores
Congo
Coreia do Norte
Coreia do Sul
Costa do Marfim
Costa Rica
Croácia
Cuba
Curaçao
Dinamarca
Djibuti
Dominica
Egito
El Salvador
Emirados Árabes Unidos
Equador
Eritreia
Eslováquia
Eslovênia
Espanha
Estados Unidos
Estônia
Etiópia
Federação Russa
Fiji
Filipinas
Finlândia
França
Gabão
Gâmbia
Gana
Geórgia
Gibraltar
Granada
Grécia
Groenlândia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guiana
Guiana Francesa
Guiné
Guiné Equatorial
Guiné-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungria
Iêmen
Ilha Bouvet
Ilha Christmas
Ilha de Man
Ilha Guernsey
Ilha Heard e Ilhas McDonald
Ilha Norfolk
Ilhas Aland
Ilhas Cayman
Ilhas Cocos (Keeling)
Ilhas Cook
Ilhas Faroé
Ilhas Geórgia do Sul e Sandwich do Sul
Ilhas Malvinas
Ilhas Maurício
Ilhas Pitcairn
Ilhas Salomão
Ilhas Turcas e Caicos
Ilhas Virgens Britânicas
Índia
Indonésia
Irã
Iraque
Irlanda
Islândia
Israel
Itália
Jamaica
Japão
Jersey
Jordânia
Kuwait
Laos
Lesoto
Letônia
Líbano
Libéria
Líbia
Liechtenstein
Lituânia
Luxemburgo
Macau
Macedônia do Norte
Madagascar
Malásia
Malauí
Maldivas
Mali
Malta
Marrocos
Martinica
Mauritânia
Mayotte
México
Moçambique
Moldávia
Mônaco
Mongólia
Monserrate
Montenegro
Myanmar
Namíbia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicarágua
Níger
Nigéria
Niue
Noruega
Nova Caledônia
Nova Zelândia
Omã
Países Baixos
Palestina
Panamá
Papua Nova Guiné
Paquistão
Paraguai
Peru
Polinésia Francesa
Polônia
Porto Rico
Portugal
Quênia
Quirguistão
Quiribati
Reino Unido
República Centro-Africana
República Democrática do Congo
República Dominicana
República Tcheca
Reunião
Romênia
Ruanda
Saara Ocidental
Samoa
San Marino
Santa Helena, Ilha de Ascensão e Tristão da Cunha
Santa Lúcia
Santa Sé (Cidade Estado do Vaticano)
São Bartolomeu
São Cristóvão e Nevis
São Martinho (parte francesa)
São Martinho (parte holandesa)
São Pedro e Miquelão
São Tomé e Príncipe
São Vicente e Granadinas
Seicheles
Senegal
Serra Leoa
Sérvia
Síria
Somália
Sri Lanka
Suazilândia
Sudão
Sudão do Sul
Suécia
Suíça
Suriname
Svalbard e Jan Mayen
Tailândia
Taiwan
Tajiquistão
Tanzânia
Território Britânico do Oceano Índico
Territórios Franceses do Sul
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Toquelau
Trindade e Tobago
Tunísia
Turquemenistão
Turquia
Tuvalu
Ucrânia
Uganda
Uruguai
Uzbequistão
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnã
Wallis e Futuna
Zâmbia
Zimbábue
Number of Employees...*
1-50
1,001-2,500
10,000+
101-250
2,501-5,000
251-500
5,001-10,000
501-1,000
51-100
Do you currently have a working integration with Cloudflare?
No
Yes

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.
See in dashboard
Zaraz privacy illustration
Zara hero CSP illustration

Partnership Overview

All third party tool vendors are now able to use the comprehensive Managed Components APIs to build a better version of their tool. This enables vendors to get huge benefits, including reduced costs through lowered bandwidth, reduced processing power, and a simpler experience for their users to send information to their tool via a website-wide events system.

Our partnerships with third party vendors empowers us to increase privacy and security for our users through a unified platform and provide one of the most performant and secure website optimization tools available.

OUR PARTNERS

CrazyEgg logo
Drift logo
Hopin logo
CrazyEgg logo
Drift logo
Hopin logo

Benefits

Loading icon
Faster load times

Ensure a faster and more secure execution of your offering through partner integrations, leading to significant website performance improvement for your customers.

Fingerprint icon
Increased privacy

Reassure customers that your solution does not access end-user data by providing better control and visibility.

Support - Icon Tile
Support a wide range of tools

All integrations support a wide range of third-party tools, including product analytics, heat mapping, A/B testing, and chatbots.

What our partners are saying

Meeting image
Hopin logo

"I have been really impressed with Cloudflare’s Zaraz ability to move Drift's JS library to an Edge Worker while loading it off the DOM. My work is much more effective due to the savings in page load time. It's a pleasure to work with two companies that actively seek better ways to increase both page speed and load times with large MarTech stacks."

-Sean Gowing
Frontend Engineer

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Open source Managed Components for Cloudflare Zaraz

Learn how the open sourcing of third party packages makes it easier for companies running any client-side javascript to build integrations with Zaraz and leverage the power of the Cloudflare global network.

Read blog
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Zaraz Integrations Partner Brief

Learn more about how integrations with Cloudflare Zaraz enable loading third-party tools in the cloud and improve website speed, security, and the privacy of mutual customers.

Download PDF
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Need to keep analytics data in the EU? Cloudflare Zaraz can offer a solution

Learn how Cloudflare can help with data localization with Zaraz, which leverages Cloudflare’s global network and Workers platform to fundamentally change the way third-party tools are implemented on the web.

Read blog

If you’re a third-party provider interested in becoming a partner, please get in touch.

Technology Partners

Have a question? We have answers.
Selecione seu país...
Afeganistão
África do Sul
Albânia
Alemanha
Andorra
Angola
Anguila
Antártica
Antígua e Barbuda
Arábia Saudita
Argélia
Argentina
Armênia
Aruba
Austrália
Áustria
Azerbaijão
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Bélgica
Belize
Benim
Bermuda
Bolívia
Bonaire, Santo Eustáquio e Saba
Bósnia e Herzegovina
Botsuana
Brasil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgária
Burquina Faso
Burundi
Butão
Cabo Verde
Camarões
Camboja
Canadá
Catar
Cazaquistão
Chade
Chile
China
Chipre
Cingapura
Colômbia
Comores
Congo
Coreia do Norte
Coreia do Sul
Costa do Marfim
Costa Rica
Croácia
Cuba
Curaçao
Dinamarca
Djibuti
Dominica
Egito
El Salvador
Emirados Árabes Unidos
Equador
Eritreia
Eslováquia
Eslovênia
Espanha
Estados Unidos
Estônia
Etiópia
Federação Russa
Fiji
Filipinas
Finlândia
França
Gabão
Gâmbia
Gana
Geórgia
Gibraltar
Granada
Grécia
Groenlândia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guiana
Guiana Francesa
Guiné
Guiné Equatorial
Guiné-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungria
Iêmen
Ilha Bouvet
Ilha Christmas
Ilha de Man