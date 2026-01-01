Operating games on behalf of game makers, Mynet has amassed a top-tier portfolio of more than 80 titles. As the company has shifted toward hybrid work, Mynet needed to provide secure access to SaaS apps and other resources without having to rely on a VPN.

The company adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to cloud console and SaaS apps, as well as back-office tools, all with single sign-on (SSO). As a result, Mynet has streamlined remote access, improved performance for users, and strengthened security.

“Cloudflare has streamlined how we implement access controls across the organization. The time and money we save goes to further improving our services.”

—Security Group,Mynet