Discover shadow IT and AI with Cloudflare
Enhance visibility and control with a unified platform
SaaS applications provide the flexibility and agility you need for supporting your hybrid workforce. But the use of unauthorized SaaS apps and AI tools can introduce new security risks.
Cloudflare’s SASE platform simplifies managing SaaS app access, including GenAI and modern collaboration tools, from anywhere in the world. You can increase visibility into app usage, tightly control access, and protect data — while still ensuring employees have the tools they need to be productive.
The Cloudflare difference
Improve visibility
Discover all the SaaS apps your employees use. Manage shadow IT and use of generative AI tools while bolstering data protection and maintaining compliance.
Tighten access control
Regain control over access to SaaS apps. Limit employee usage of unsanctioned tools, or redirect them to approved app tenants or alternative resources.
Avoid data leaks
Reduce the risk of data exfiltration through SaaS apps and AI, and prevent employees from sharing sensitive and regulated data.
Simplify security operations
Decrease manual effort by automating policy workflows. Reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR). Embrace a “set and forget” configuration.
HOW IT WORKS
Manage shadow IT & AI with Cloudflare’s SASE platform
Cloudflare enables you to discover usage of SaaS and AI tools in your organization. Understand who is using which tools, when, and from where — then take action from a centralized dashboard.
Visualize current state
Review a detailed, categorized view of application activity across SaaS and AI tools. See overall usage trends to target your security efforts.
Govern application usage
Mark approval statuses for each application to distinguish sanctioned from unsanctioned tools and apps still in review.
Implement inline protections
Apply security policies to block unsanctioned tools, redirect employees to approved app tenants or alternative resources, or place restrictions on usage.
Prevent data loss
Implement DLP rules, restrict actions like file uploads, or isolate sessions for apps still being reviewed, to reduce risk of data exposure.
CLOUDFLARE TECHNOLOGY IN ACTION
Mynet delivers secure access to SaaS apps with Cloudflare
Operating games on behalf of game makers, Mynet has amassed a top-tier portfolio of more than 80 titles. As the company has shifted toward hybrid work, Mynet needed to provide secure access to SaaS apps and other resources without having to rely on a VPN.
The company adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to cloud console and SaaS apps, as well as back-office tools, all with single sign-on (SSO). As a result, Mynet has streamlined remote access, improved performance for users, and strengthened security.
“Cloudflare has streamlined how we implement access controls across the organization. The time and money we save goes to further improving our services.”
—Security Group,Mynet
Ready to discuss your shadow IT needs?
WHY CLOUDFLARE
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies managing shadow IT and AI
Using Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native services, you can regain visibility and control over internal access as part of a SASE strategy.
Composable architecture
Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable networking.
Performance
Deliver better user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.
Threat intelligence
Prevent more attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking ~215 billion threats daily.
Unified interface
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every hybrid work security service in one UI.
Resources
EBOOK
AI security with Cloudflare One
This guide will help address new security challenges and mitigate risks like shadow AI and data loss.
BLOG POST
Unmasking the unseen: your guide to taming shadow AI with Cloudflare One
Don't let "Shadow AI" silently leak your data to unsanctioned AI. Learn how to gain visibility and control without sacrificing productivity.
ARTICLE
Secure workforce AI usage
Empower your teams to use AI tools safely with protections enforced by Cloudflare’s SASE platform