Analytics Partnerships

The Cloudflare App for each of our analytics partners offers pre-built dashboards that help you analyze detailed web traffic attributes, understand attacks and mitigations, and get performance insights for your websites and applications on the Cloudflare network.

Fully customizable dashboards provide you with the flexibility to configure to your own specifications, and advanced filters help you narrow your analysis by various attributes for debugging and tracing.

Use insights from the dashboards to fine tune your Cloudflare configuration and provide a performant and reliable experience for your end users.