Cloudflare + Datadog
Expanded monitoring with single-pane-of-glass management
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Their SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of their customers’ entire technology stack.
Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
Partnership Overview
Datadog and Cloudflare’s technology integration funnels security and performance insights from Cloudflare directly to Datadog.
It can help you easily analyze events and trends from your website and applications in context across your entire technology stack, and enable your team to respond to issues more quickly and to ensure compeling, secure online experiences for your customers.
The integration is based on Cloudflare’s Analytics API and LogPush is available in the Datadog Integrations Catalog. Find more information on Datadog’s website.
Benefits
Monitoring and alerting
Use Datadog’s monitoring and alerting features to alert you on events you specify. Monitor your websites using the pre-built dashboard or customize your own.
Complete visibility
Datadog ingests the full scope of Cloudflare logs, providing comprehensive visibility into events and trends on your website and applications.
Ease-of-use and simple setup
Get started with just a few clicks by adding your Cloudflare account information and API key in Datadog.
What our partners are saying
"Our customers rely on Datadog for complete observability across their services, so they can catch issues before they become outages. Our partnership with Cloudflare adds valuable traffic, performance, and security metrics that provide greater context and save time when it counts."
Marc Weisman
Director of Product Management, Datadog
"Knowing that applications perform as well in the real world as they do in the datacenter is critical to ensuring great digital experiences. Combining Cloudflare Logs with Datadog telemetry about application performance in a single pane of glass ensures teams will have a holistic view of their application delivery."
Michael Gerstenhaber
Senior Director of Product, Datadog
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Analytics Partnerships
Learn about Cloudflare’s integration with Datadog in this blog post announcing our Analytics partnership.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Analyze Cloudflare Metrics with the Datadog Integration
Learn how to analyze Cloudflare metrics using the Cloudflare Integration tile for Datadog.
BLOG
Expanding Analytics Partnerships
Discover how Cloudflare expanded its partnership with Datadog by enabling Logpush into Datadog from the UI.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Enable Logpush to Datadog
Discover how to enable Logpush directly to Datadog via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Cloudflare Datadog Brief
Read about how Cloudflare integrates with Datadog and how to get started.