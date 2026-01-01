Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Their SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of their customers’ entire technology stack.

Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.