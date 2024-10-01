Analytics Partnerships

Cloudflare has partnered with popular analytics platforms to make analyzing Cloudflare logs and metrics easy. See how Cloudflare speeds up your websites and saves you bandwidth, rank your fastest and slowest loading pages, and get alerted of cyberattacks so you can take action. Use insights to tune Cloudflare and provide the best experience to your end users.
Contact your Customer Success Manager to learn more. See our developer documentation for details.
The Cloudflare App for each of our analytics partners offers pre-built dashboards that help you analyze detailed web traffic attributes, understand attacks and mitigations, and get performance insights for your websites and applications on the Cloudflare network.
Fully customizable dashboards provide you with the flexibility to configure to your own specifications, and advanced filters help you narrow your analysis by various attributes for debugging and tracing.
Use insights from the dashboards to fine tune your Cloudflare configuration and provide a performant and reliable experience for your end users.
Learn about Cloudflare’s analytics integrations in this blog post announcing our Analytics partnership.
Discover how Cloudflare expanded its partnership with select providers by enabling Logpush from the UI.
Discover how Cloudflare's collaborations with analytics partners can help solve customer security and performance challenges in just a few clicks.