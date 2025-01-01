Birthday Week 2025
This week marks Cloudflare’s 15th birthday, and each day this week we will announce new things that further our mission: To help build a better Internet.
15 years of helping build a better Internet: a look back at Birthday Week 2025
Cloudflare just turned 15! Birthday Week 2025 celebrated innovation at scale: Rust-powered core systems, post-quantum upgrades, developer access for students, PlanetScale integration, open-source partnerships, and our biggest internship program ever — 1,111 interns in 2026.