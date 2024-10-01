Cloudflare for Gaming

Delivering excellent real-time experiences at scale to players around the world is a massive challenge. Solve it with Cloudflare — which helps power fast, immersive, and reliable online gaming experiences.

Secure and accelerate your game with Cloudflare's 100% uptime SLA, DDoS and bot mitigation, traffic acceleration, bespoke serverless matchmaking architecture, and more.

Secure your game

Gaming companies are often vulnerable to DDoS attacks. Game platforms that rely on custom TCP and UDP communication protocols require even more resources to prevent these attacks.

Protect the uptime, performance, and integrity of your game servers with Cloudflare.

Accelerate your game

Players are likely to be globally distributed, and game servers geographically distant from players — which leads to slow downloads and high ping times. Players are quick to abandon a game if there is noticeable lag or if the game does not respond in real-time.

Cloudflare’s globally distributed network spans 330 cities, enabling proximity to players and delivering lightning-fast experiences.

Analyze networks and gaming websites

You can't improve what you don't measure. Analyze logs from networks, applications, and security services to gain insights on how to improve security and performance for your players.

Build your game with serverless development

Building, scaling, and maintaining infrastructure to protect and accelerate your game platform can be time- and cost-prohibitive.

Cloudflare's serverless development platform lets you augment existing applications (e.g. user authentication and authorization mechanisms), add new game features (e.g. bespoke matchmaking), or build entirely new games.

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless JavaScript and WASM execution environment that enables you to:

  • Quickly build applications without configuring or maintaining servers or containers
  • Easily scale to support spikes in demand
  • Run application logic within milliseconds of your users
Save with the Bandwidth Alliance

Is your game platform hosted on a public cloud host provider? You may be eligible to significantly discounted egress fees.

The Bandwidth Alliance is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to discounting or waiving data transfer (also known as bandwidth) fees for shared customers.

