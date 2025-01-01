Cloudflare for Y Combinator
Cloudflare for YC is our initiative to help YC startups accelerate and protect their Internet properties. Our goal is to share the power of Cloudflare’s network and solutions with this community.
Costs should not be a burden when starting out. Get up to $250,000 in Cloudflare credits to build your startup. To qualify for the startup program, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:
- Building a software product or service with an active website
- Funded up to series B
- Founded within the last 5 years
- Have a valid website and email address
How to get started
Get started in 3 easy steps
Create free account
Sign up for a free account with Cloudflare and add a valid credit card.
Fill out the form
Fill out the form with project and team details. You’ll get a confirmation email after submission.
Check your inbox
Once you have submitted the form, check your inbox again for confirmation your Cloudflare for Startups account has been activated.
Explore trends that are vital to your mission
Fast, secure customer experiences
Security and performance services run in every server in every location where your code lives, and single-pass inspection and request processing reduces delays.
Automatic, near-infinite scale
Applications and code are automatically deployed to region: Earth with little to no configuration, and take advantage of our 280 Tbps (and growing) network capacity.
Streamlined AI adoption
Our connectivity cloud is optimized for AI training, inference, security, and optimization — and offer zero egress fee storage.
Faster development
A straight line from writing code to production deployment, driving faster feature and application development and automating key optimizations and configurations.
Find the right tier for you
Startup program credit tiers
$5K: Bootstrapped / Stealth Startups
For startups who are just getting started. This tier is great for building, testing, and iterating their product.
Qualifying criteria:
- Building a software-based product or service
- Founded in the last 5 years
- Valid and matching email address
$25K: Up-and-coming Startups
For startups with early adopters and proving product market fit.
$5k criteria plus:
- Active Linkedin
- Funded up to $1M
$100K: Seed-funded Startups
For startups that have raised capital, and are experiencing high growth.
$25k criteria plus:
- Funded between $1M and $5M
- Belong to any of our 250+ approved VC or Accelerator partner
$250K: High Growth Startups
For scaling startups that belong to our Tier 1 VC and accelerator network, building a mission critical AI application, or are participating in our Workers Launchpad Program.
$100k criteria plus:
- High growth / AI companies OR
- Tier 1 VC & Accelerators
Entitlement
What’s included
When you sign up for Cloudflare for Startups you will receive 1 year of free service, which includes:
- Unmetered mitigation of DDoS attacks with
- network prioritization
- Global CDN
- 100% Uptime
- Zero Trust
- Cloudflare Rules
- Certificates / ACM
- Rate Limiting
- Role-based account access
- Advanced web application firewall (WAF)
- with 50 custom rulesets
- Image optimization
- Mobile acceleration
scalable services
Scale with your needs
To help you scale and optimize your online infrastructure, we also offer access to a variety of advanced services. To get you started, your account will be credited up to $250,000 worth of service for these usage-based services. All benefits will expire within 1 year of starting on the Startup Program.
For R2 storage and Cache Reserve, Cloudflare for Startups participants will be able to access up to $10,000 in usage for the duration of the program.
Here is a list of all the products available in Flex Usage:
Databases & storage
- R2 (up to $10,000)
- Workers KV
- Queues
- D1
Compute services
- Workers
- Workers For Platform
- Durable Objects
- Workflows
AI
- Workers AI (up to $50,000)
- AI Gateway
- Vectorize
Media
- Image and Transformations
- Stream
- Cloudflare Calls
Performance & security tools
- Argo
- Load Balancing
- Cache Reserve (up to $10,000)
Workers launchpad funding program
Actively building on Cloudflare Workers? Find the funding, tools, and community to help scale your startup through the Workers Launchpad.