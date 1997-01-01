"Before taking advantage of the Routing Preference by Azure via Cloudflare, Egress fees were one of the key reasons that restricted us from having more multi-cloud solutions since it can be high and unpredictable at times as the traffic scales. Enabling Routing Preference on the Azure dashboard was quick and easy. It was a one-and-done effort and we get discounted Egress rates on every Azure bill."

-Darin MacRae

Chief Architect / Cloud Computing, MyRadar.com