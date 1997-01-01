PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Azure Routing Preference
Enjoy lower data transfer costs with Microsoft Azure Routing Preference and the Bandwidth Alliance
Cloudflare customers can choose Microsoft Azure with a lower cost data transfer solution via the Microsoft Routing Preference service. Mutual customers can benefit from lower data transfer costs and predictable performance across our interconnected networks.
Partnership Overview
Save on reduced egress fees and gain additional choices and flexibility to support your multi-cloud infrastructure with Microsoft Azure and Cloudflare. Traffic delivered to users via Cloudflare is carried privately and securely between Cloudflare’s and Azure’s network via private interconnections, internet exchanges with private peering, and over 108 public peering links.
What our partners are saying
"Microsoft Azure is committed to offering services that make it easy to use offerings from industry leaders like Cloudflare - enabling choice to address customers’ business needs."
-Jeff Cohen
Partner Group Program Manager, Azure Networking
"Enabling cost-optimized egress by Cloudflare and Azure via Routing Preference from the Azure dashboard has been very smooth for us with minimal effort. Cloudflare was proactive in reaching out with its customer-centric approach."
-Joakim Jamte
Engineering Manager, Bannerflow
"Before taking advantage of the Routing Preference by Azure via Cloudflare, Egress fees were one of the key reasons that restricted us from having more multi-cloud solutions since it can be high and unpredictable at times as the traffic scales. Enabling Routing Preference on the Azure dashboard was quick and easy. It was a one-and-done effort and we get discounted Egress rates on every Azure bill."
-Darin MacRae
Chief Architect / Cloud Computing, MyRadar.com
"Along with Cloudflare's excellent security features and high performing CDN, the data transfer rates from Azure's Routing Preference enabled by Cloudflare make the offer very compelling. Enabling and receiving the discount was very easy and helped us optimize our investment without any effort."
-Arthur Roodenburg
CIO, Act-3D B.V.