Cloudflare + Microsoft
Enabling a more secure and private cloud
Cloudflare partners with Microsoft to provide mutual customers an improved Internet experience in two key areas.
- Secure web applications
- Safeguard employees with identity and device protections
Secure web applications
- Microsoft and Cloudflare's applications integrations help secure customers' web applications and enable a multi-cloud deployment. From routing preferences to analytics, these integrations help make customer implementations simple, operationally efficient, and adaptive.
Safeguard employees with identity and device protections
- Cloudflare built deep integrations with Microsoft to help organizations take the next step in their Zero Trust journey. These integrations empower organizations to make customer implementations operationally efficient while delivering a seamless user experience and scaling operations.
Application Services Integrations
Azure Routing Preference — Lower data transfer costs make a multi-cloud setup easy and affordable, enabling you to choose from industry-leading cloud services.
Microsoft Entra ID B2C — Manage access to your business-to-consumer (B2C) applications and protect web-facing applications from sophisticated attack vectors.
Azure Sentinel — Integrate Cloudflare logs with Azure for greater visualization, analytics, threat hunting, and security response capabilities.
Zero Trust Services Integrations
Microsoft Entra ID — Leverage powerful authentication tools, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), conditional access policies, and risk-based controls.
Zero Trust for Azure Apps — Enable secure access to on-premise applications or Azure-hosted applications — no VPN required.
Microsoft Intune — Evaluate client posture at the time of sign-in, allowing Cloudflare to allow or deny access based on security or device posture signals.
Microsoft 365 — Deliver a faster and more secure user experience by optimizing user connectivity to Microsoft 365 via Cloudflare and the Microsoft Networking Partner Program.
Network Peerings
Microsoft and Cloudflare operate on a tightly interconnected network, with 7 Private Network Interconnects (PNI) and 110+ public peerings.