Microsoft Entra ID — Leverage powerful authentication tools, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), conditional access policies, and risk-based controls.

Zero Trust for Azure Apps — Enable secure access to on-premise applications or Azure-hosted applications — no VPN required.

Microsoft Intune — Evaluate client posture at the time of sign-in, allowing Cloudflare to allow or deny access based on security or device posture signals.

Microsoft 365 — Deliver a faster and more secure user experience by optimizing user connectivity to Microsoft 365 via Cloudflare and the Microsoft Networking Partner Program.