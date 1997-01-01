PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
Adopt an improved security and performance posture through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
Cloudflare has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated with Microsoft Security to better defend against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats. The collaboration makes it even easier for customers to enable integrations supporting security and performance needs. Now customers can easily discover integrations with Azure Active Directory, and others, within the MISA partner catalog.
What our partners are saying
"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Cloudflare, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."
-Maria Thomson
Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead