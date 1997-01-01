PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Microsoft Sentinel
Cloudflare integrates with Microsoft Sentinel to help customers make the most of their security data
Cloudflare's integration with Microsoft Sentinel will help solve customer security and performance challenges in just a few clicks. Customers will be able to get insights from new datasets, take logs anywhere with support for any storage destination, and easily visualize data in a new user interface (UI).
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare customers can now push their logs directly to Microsoft Sentinel for comprehensive visibility into all of the endpoints, systems, and operations running internally. This integration ensures that mutual customers will no longer require any middleware to get their Cloudflare data into Microsoft Sentinel, resulting in faster log delivery and lower costs.
What our partners are saying
"Securing enterprise IT environments can be challenging - from devices, to users, to apps, to data centers on-premises or in the cloud. In today’s environment of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, our mutual customers rely on Microsoft Azure Sentinel for a comprehensive view of their enterprise. Azure Sentinel enables SecOps teams to collect data at cloud scale and empowers them with AI and ML to find the real threats in those signals, reducing alert fatigue by as much as 90%. By integrating directly with Cloudflare Logs we are making it easier and faster for customers to get complete visibility across their entire stack."
-Sarah Fender
Partner Group Program Manager, Azure Sentinel