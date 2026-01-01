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PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Kingsoft Cloud

Cloudflare and Kingsoft Cloud partner to reduce data transfer fees

Kingsoft Cloud has been consistently ranked among the top three cloud companies in China according to the IDC reports, offering full-fledged public and hybrid cloud solutions. They are also the largest independent cloud storage supplier in China. They specialize in video cloud, game cloud, and industry-focused cloud solutions. Kingsoft Cloud empowers more than 90 percent of popular livecasts and short video apps, and works with 90 percent of the top 100 mobile game developers.

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Commitment

Kingsoft Cloud puts customers first. We are committed to work with Cloudflare to build a safer, smarter and more cost-effective public/hybrid cloud and storage for our mutual customers. The Bandwidth Alliance is just the beginning of the multi-faceted collaborations between Cloudflare and Kingsoft Cloud.

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Bandwidth Alliance Pricing

On top of its competitive prices, Kingsoft Cloud will offer free data transfer to all shared customers.

What our partners are saying

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"By partnering with Cloudflare, Kingsoft Cloud further realizes our mission of building a cloud without borders. The Bandwidth Alliance enables our shared customers have access to comprehensive and powerful cloud solutions, all without data transfer fees."

-Peter Yan
GM Global Business, Kingsoft Cloud

Resources

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SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Console Connect Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with Console Connect and how you can benefit from this partnership.

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SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Configuring Interconnections with Console Connect

Read more about how to configure interconnections with Console Connect.

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BLOG

Announcing Network On-ramp partners for Cloudflare One

Learn how Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners are helping customers connect to Cloudflare’s global network from their existing trusted WAN & SD-WAN appliances and privately interconnect via the data centers they are co-located in.

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