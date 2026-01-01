Kingsoft Cloud has been consistently ranked among the top three cloud companies in China according to the IDC reports, offering full-fledged public and hybrid cloud solutions. They are also the largest independent cloud storage supplier in China. They specialize in video cloud, game cloud, and industry-focused cloud solutions. Kingsoft Cloud empowers more than 90 percent of popular livecasts and short video apps, and works with 90 percent of the top 100 mobile game developers.