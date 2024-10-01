While the Internet is central to our lives, half of the world’s population has no access to it, with many more limited to poor, expensive, and unreliable connectivity. Despite large levels of public investment and private infrastructure, this uneven and unfair access persists.

In response, networks owned by and operated within affected communities have emerged to solve the access problem — and they consistently demonstrate success. With minimal training and support, communities are building their own local networks cheaply and reliably with commodity hardware and non-specialist equipment.

Project Pangea is Cloudflare’s effort to help bring underserved communities secure connectivity to the Internet through our global and interconnected network. We are partnering with communities to help connect their locally built networks to the Internet for free.