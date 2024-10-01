Cloudflare for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Deliver secure, fast, and reliable digital health services

Digital health solutions and care delivery models are advancing rapidly in today's healthcare industry.

Protect patient data, accelerate performance, and offer employees and third parties secure access to internal systems with Cloudflare.

Project Fair Shot helps protect vaccine registration sites from crashing

ProjecFairShot

Cloudflare's new Waiting Room service helps protect vaccine registration sites from crashing. Project Fair Shot provides Waiting Room for free to any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization responsible for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. It is open to eligible organizations around the world and will remain free until at least July 1, 2023, or longer if there is still more demand for appointments for the vaccine than there is supply.

You can apply by visiting: projectfairshot.org

Read the blog article
ProjecFairShot

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

Read study

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Logo flo trusted by gray
Logo lumahealth trusted by gray
Logo roman trusted by gray

Get started today

Talk to an expertCompare plans

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark