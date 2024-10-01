Cloudflare's new Waiting Room service helps protect vaccine registration sites from crashing. Project Fair Shot provides Waiting Room for free to any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization responsible for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. It is open to eligible organizations around the world and will remain free until at least July 1, 2023, or longer if there is still more demand for appointments for the vaccine than there is supply.

You can apply by visiting: projectfairshot.org