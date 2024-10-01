Risk posture management

Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture reduces risk while also reducing the effort required from SecOps teams.

Evaluate risk, exchange data with other tools, and enforce controls everywhere with automated and dynamic risk posture enforcement.

PROBLEM

Attack surfaces are growing, managing risk is too complex

Managing risk has become increasingly complex and inefficient, especially as businesses embrace hybrid work, build new digital apps, and more recently, experiment with AI. Meanwhile, sprawling security tools designed to cope with this expanding attack surface result in visibility gaps, alert fatigue, and false positives.

Growing attack surface

Vulnerabilities multiply as businesses embrace hybrid work, build new digital apps and experiences, and pursue digital transformation.

Too many tools, too many alerts

Security teams are overwhelmed with data from siloed and outdated tools with limited visibility and compatibility across IT environments.

Manual effort and wasted time

Security teams spend inordinate time and effort juggling disparate tools and reacting to a deluge of alerts, many of which pose no risk.

SOLUTION

Mitigate risk across your attack surface with less effort

Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture brings multiple aspects of risk posture management together in one fully integrated security platform.

Manage risk posture for your business
Evaluate risk from people and apps

Advanced risk scoring models detect suspicious user behavior, malicious payloads, and zero-day threats.

Exchange risk data with partners

Ingest risk scores from EPP and IDP vendors. Share telemetry with SIEM and XDR platforms.

Enforce automated risk controls at scale

Enforce consistent security policies for people and apps across any location in the world.

Cloudflare customers boosted security team efficiency by 29%

New Forrester research found that Cloudflare security services improved security efficiency via centralized visibility, faster detection, and more.

Faster response times, lower costs, and less wasted time
75%

improvement in response times to security and performance incidents

48%

reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments

59%

reduced time spent on managing systems/processes*

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Explore how Cloudflare can help you manage risk posture

How it works

Strong security controls and risk scoring, via our connectivity cloud

Cloudflare combines analyst-recognized SASE and WAAP capabilities with a rich partner ecosystem for complete risk posture management, delivered anywhere in the world via our connectivity cloud.

Dynamic risk scoring

Detect and adapt to suspicious activity by users, attackers, bots, and more.

Apply posture checks

Check for identity and device posture for access requests with your IDP or EPP.

Logpush for further analysis

Enrich investigations in your XDR and SIEM platforms with Cloudflare Logs.

Cloudflare helps Indeed manage risk

Indeed is the No. 1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, October 2023) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages.

More than 350 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies, and more.

Cloudflare is helping us mitigate risk more effectively with less effort and simplifies how we deliver Zero Trust across my organization.

Anthony Moisant
·
SVP, Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer

Case studies

Resources

Demo

See how Cloudflare protects users, apps, and networks from multi-channel phishing

Webinar

Join Cloudflare & CrowdStrike in a webinar discussing strategies to manage risk

Infographic

Explore how to enforce security and manage risk everywhere

Solution brief

Dig deeper into how Cloudflare unifies risk posture management

Press

Read the press release for Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture

Ebook

Learn how to unify risk management with this CISO guide

Sources:

  1. *2023 Cloudflare TechValidate Survey of Cloudflare App Service Customers

