Buy .org domains with no added fees
Build trust with the domain extension dedicated to communities and organizations. Register with Cloudflare for at-cost pricing and enterprise-grade protection for your mission.
Your .org domain secured by Cloudflare
Establish credibility for open source projects
Major open-source foundations rely on .org. Using this TLD signals that your project is community-driven. Cloudflare supports this mission by offering free services for many open-source projects, and offering .org domains with zero markups and no added fees.
Institutional trust for nonprofits and NGOs
Donors and volunteers look for the .org extension as a sign of legitimacy. Protect your organization's reputation with Cloudflare's security capabilities, ensuring your site stays online and reliable even under attack with free SSL and enterprise-grade DDoS protection.
Deploy secure hubs for community discussion
Run your community hub on a secure .org domain. Cloudflare’s connected bot management and web application firewall (WAF) services help keep your forums free of spam and malicious scrapers, preserving the quality of your community.
Why register your .org domain with Cloudflare?
Ethical, at-cost pricing
Cloudflare provides .org domains at the registry’s wholesale price, ensuring more of your budget goes toward your mission rather than administrative overhead.
Safety for activists and organizations
Protect your mission-critical site with free SSL/TLS and domain name system security extensions (DNSSEC). Our security suite helps ensure that your supporters can connect with you safely, shielded from traffic interception or malicious redirection.
Domain privacy
For organizations working on sensitive causes, privacy is a necessity. We provide free WHOIS privacy to redact personal contact information and help protect your staff and contributors from harassment and unsolicited outreach.
Resilient global reach
Ensure your message is accessible from anywhere in the world. By hosting your .org domain on our global network, you can access the same performance, reliability, and DDoS protection used by the world’s largest enterprises.