With locations in more than 330 cities around the world, the Cloudflare network delivers fast, reliable, responsive RDP experiences for workers anywhere. Ensure a productive and secure working environment for your remote teams.
Cloudflare Spectrum vastly reduces network latency for RDP, so that employees can feel like they are working directly on an on-premises machine.
If your RDP server is exposed to the Internet, then it is vulnerable to DDoS attacks. But with a network mitigation capacity of over 296 Tbps, Spectrum blocks even the largest ones.
Set up Cloudflare Spectrum for RDP with a few clicks on the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
Cloudflare Spectrum uses TCP optimizations and smart routing to decrease connection time and speed up packet delivery, so that thin clients' screens refresh faster and mouse clicks are smoother.
Cloudflare Spectrum also detects distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and mitigates them within seconds, ensuring reliability for your RDP servers.
"Cloudflare has enabled Ziff Media Group to seamlessly and securely deliver our suite of internal tools to employees around the world on any device, without the need for complicated network configurations."
SVP Product & Technology — Ziff Media Group
Reduce network latency to give users fast access to the applications and files they need to do their jobs.
Stop DDoS attacks and deal with traffic surges by relying on Cloudflare Spectrum to keep servers online.
5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees
