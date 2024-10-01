Cloudflare Spectrum for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP)

Protect and accelerate remote desktop connections
With locations in more than 330 cities around the world, the Cloudflare network delivers fast, reliable, responsive RDP experiences for workers anywhere. Ensure a productive and secure working environment for your remote teams.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE SPECTRUM FOR RDP
Better user experience

Cloudflare Spectrum vastly reduces network latency for RDP, so that employees can feel like they are working directly on an on-premises machine.

DDoS protection

If your RDP server is exposed to the Internet, then it is vulnerable to DDoS attacks. But with a network mitigation capacity of over 296 Tbps, Spectrum blocks even the largest ones.

No hardware or software changes

Set up Cloudflare Spectrum for RDP with a few clicks on the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

HOW IT WORKS

Give your clients the performance of fast, powerful desktops

Cloudflare Spectrum uses TCP optimizations and smart routing to decrease connection time and speed up packet delivery, so that thin clients' screens refresh faster and mouse clicks are smoother.

Cloudflare Spectrum also detects distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and mitigates them within seconds, ensuring reliability for your RDP servers.

See the latest DDoS trends observed by Cloudflare

What our customers are saying

"Cloudflare has enabled Ziff Media Group to seamlessly and securely deliver our suite of internal tools to employees around the world on any device, without the need for complicated network configurations."

SVP Product & Technology — Ziff Media Group

Cloudflare Spectrum

Top Cloudflare Spectrum for RDP use cases

Improve the remote work experience

Reduce network latency to give users fast access to the applications and files they need to do their jobs.

Keep connections reliable

Stop DDoS attacks and deal with traffic surges by relying on Cloudflare Spectrum to keep servers online.

Helping organizations worldwide protect their apps and servers

Cloudflare Spectrum – Availability by plan

Protocol

Pro

Business

Enterprise

SSH

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

RDP

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

Minecraft

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

All other TCP/UDP protocols
