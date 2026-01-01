Cloudflare Zaraz
Third party tool manager built for speed, privacy and security
Zaraz loads third-party tools in the cloud, away from browsers, improving speed, security, and privacy. Effortlessly load analytics tools, advertising pixels, widgets, and other third-party tools without changing code.
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