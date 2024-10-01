Cloudflare Registrar

Securely register, transfer, consolidate, and manage your domain portfolios — without add-on fees or inflated renewal costs.
Registrar eliminates surprise fees and unnecessary add-ons. Only pay the registration and renewal fees charged by your registry.
Registrar supports over 200 top-level domains (TLDs), including .com, .net, .org, and more. See the full list of supported TLDs.
Registrar natively integrates with Cloudflare DNS, CDN, and SSL services, so your domain receives best-in-class security and performance benefits.
Safeguard high-profile domains with advanced security features like registry lock, customizable authorization, and out-of-band authentication.
Cloudflare offers free, universal DNSSEC for all domains, helping secure your site against on-path attacks.