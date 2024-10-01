Cloudflare Registrar

At-cost domain registration and renewal
Securely register, transfer, consolidate, and manage your domain portfolios — without add-on fees or inflated renewal costs.

Get robust threat protection and at-cost renewals for your domains

Transparent registration and renewal fees

Registrar eliminates surprise fees and unnecessary add-ons. Only pay the registration and renewal fees charged by your registry.

Widespread TLD support

Registrar supports over 200 top-level domains (TLDs), including .com, .net, .org, and more. See the full list of supported TLDs.

Built-in backend security

Registrar natively integrates with Cloudflare DNS, CDN, and SSL services, so your domain receives best-in-class security and performance benefits.

How Cloudflare delivers at-cost domain registration and protection

Domain protection

Cloudflare offers at-cost domain registration and renewal for hundreds of TLDs, allowing you to:

  • Maintain your existing domains or register new ones — with no surprise fees

  • Easily transfer domains to or from Cloudflare

  • Secure your domain with integrated, universal DNSSEC

Buy domains at-cost through Cloudflare Registrar

Top use cases

Buy new domains at-cost

Register new domains through Cloudflare Registrar and only pay what is charged by registries and ICANN.

Transfer and renew existing domains

Easily transfer, manage, and automatically renew existing domains through the Cloudflare Dashboard.

security-shield-protection-230x301-664b7d5
Defend against domain hijacking

Protect high-profile domains from domain hijacking with high-touch verification and advanced registrar security features.

Transfer your domain to Cloudflare Registrar

Get custom domain protection

Safeguard high-profile domains with advanced security features like registry lock, customizable authorization, and out-of-band authentication.

Activate one-click DNSSEC for your domains

Cloudflare offers free, universal DNSSEC for all domains, helping secure your site against on-path attacks.

Get Custom Domain Protection for your domain

