TLD Policies

Cloudflare Registrar can support the registration of the following top-level domains. In some cases, registration of certain top-level domains may be subject to the registrant meeting additional requirements or regulations.
Cloudflare is committed to supporting all available TLDs, with a focus on expanding country-code TLDs, and are working to expand this list. Check back soon for updates.
Scroll to view more
academy
Identity Digital
accountant
GRS Domains
accountants
Identity Digital
actor
Identity Digital
agency
Identity Digital
airforce
Identity Digital
apartments
Identity Digital
app
Google Registry
army
Identity Digital
associates
Identity Digital
attorney
Identity Digital
auction
Identity Digital
band
Identity Digital
bar
PUNTO 2012
bargains
Identity Digital
beer
Godaddy
bet
Afilias
bid
GRS Domains
bike
Identity Digital
bingo
Identity Digital
biz
Godaddy
black
Afilias
blog
Knock Knock WHOIS There
blue
Afilias
boo
Google Registry
boston
Godaddy
boutique
Identity Digital
broker
Identity Digital
builders
Identity Digital
business
Identity Digital
cab
Identity Digital
cafe
Identity Digital
camera
Identity Digital
camp
Identity Digital
capital
Identity Digital
cards
Identity Digital
care
Identity Digital
careers
Identity Digital
casa
Godaddy
cash
Identity Digital
casino
Identity Digital
catering
Identity Digital
cc
Verisign
center
Identity Digital
ceo
PeopleBrowsr
chat
Identity Digital
cheap
Identity Digital
church
Identity Digital
city
Identity Digital
claims
Identity Digital
cleaning
Identity Digital
clinic
Identity Digital
clothing
Identity Digital
cloud
Aruba PEC SpA
club
Godaddy
co
CO Internet SAS
coach
Identity Digital
codes
Identity Digital
coffee
Identity Digital
com
Verisign
com.co
CO Internet SAS
com.mx
NIC México
community
Identity Digital
company
Identity Digital
compare
Godaddy
computer
Identity Digital
condos
Identity Digital
construction
Identity Digital
consulting
Identity Digital
contact
Identity Digital
contractors
Identity Digital
cooking
Godaddy
cool
Identity Digital
co.nz
InternetNZ
co.uk
Nominet
coupons
Identity Digital
credit
Identity Digital
creditcard
Identity Digital
cricket
GRS Domains
cruises
Identity Digital
dad
Google Registry
dance
Identity Digital
date
GRS Domains
dating
Identity Digital
day
Google Registry
deals
Identity Digital
degree
Identity Digital
delivery
Identity Digital
democrat
Identity Digital
dental
Identity Digital
dentist
Identity Digital
design
Top Level Design
dev
Google Registry
diamonds
Identity Digital
digital
Identity Digital
direct
Identity Digital
directory
Identity Digital
discount
Identity Digital
doctor
Identity Digital
dog
Identity Digital
domains
Identity Digital
download
GRS Domains
education
Identity Digital
Identity Digital
energy
Identity Digital
engineer
Identity Digital
engineering
Identity Digital
enterprises
Identity Digital
equipment
Identity Digital
esq
Google Registry
estate
Identity Digital
events
Identity Digital
exchange
Identity Digital
expert
Identity Digital
express
Identity Digital
fail
Identity Digital
faith
GRS Domains
family
Identity Digital
fans
Asiamix Digital
farm
Identity Digital
fashion
Godaddy
finance
Identity Digital
financial
Identity Digital
fish
Identity Digital
fishing
Godaddy
fit
Godaddy
fitness
Identity Digital
flights
Identity Digital
florist
Identity Digital
fm
BRS Media
foo
Google Registry
football
Identity Digital
forex
Identity Digital
forsale
Identity Digital
foundation
Identity Digital
fun
Radix
fund
Identity Digital
furniture
Identity Digital
futbol
Identity Digital
fyi
Identity Digital
gallery
Identity Digital
games
Identity Digital
garden
Godaddy
geek.nz
InternetNZ
gifts
Identity Digital
gives
Identity Digital
glass
Identity Digital
gmbh
Identity Digital
gold
Identity Digital
golf
Identity Digital
graphics
Identity Digital
gratis
Identity Digital
green
Afilias
gripe
Identity Digital
group
Identity Digital
guide
Identity Digital
guru
Identity Digital
haus
Identity Digital
health
dotHealth LLC
healthcare
Identity Digital
hockey
Identity Digital
holdings
Identity Digital
holiday
Identity Digital
horse
Godaddy
hospital
Identity Digital
host
Radix
house
Identity Digital
how
Google Registry
immo
Identity Digital
immobilien
Identity Digital
inc
Intercap Registry
industries
Identity Digital
info
Afilias
ink
Top Level Design
institute
Identity Digital
insure
Identity Digital
international
Identity Digital
investments
Identity Digital
io
NIC.io
irish
Identity Digital
jetzt
Identity Digital
jewelry
Identity Digital
kaufen
Identity Digital
kim
Afilias
kitchen
Identity Digital
land
Identity Digital
lawyer
Identity Digital
lease
Identity Digital
legal
Identity Digital
lgbt
Afilias
life
Identity Digital
lighting
Identity Digital
limited
Identity Digital
limo
Identity Digital
TLD Table - link
Nova Registry
live
Identity Digital
loan
GRS Domains
loans
Identity Digital
love
Merchant Law Group LLP
ltd
Identity Digital
luxe
Godaddy
maison
Identity Digital
management
Identity Digital
market
Identity Digital
marketing
Identity Digital
markets
Identity Digital
mba
Identity Digital
.me
DoMEn d.o.o
media
Identity Digital
memorial
Identity Digital
men
GRS Domains
me.uk
Nominet
miami
Godaddy
mobi
Dotmobi
moda
Identity Digital
money
Identity Digital
mortgage
Identity Digital
mov
Google Registry
movie
Identity Digital
mx
NIC México
navy
Identity Digital
net
Verisign
net.co
CO Internet SAS
net.nz
InternetNZ
network
Identity Digital
new
Google Registry
news
Identity Digital
nexus
Google Registry
ninja
Identity Digital
nom.co
CO Internet SAS
observer
Identity Digital
online
Radix
org.mx
NIC México
org.uk
Nominet
org.nz
InternetNZ
page
Google Registry
partners
Identity Digital
parts
Identity Digital
party
GRS Domains
pet
Afilias
phd
Google Registry
photography
Identity Digital
photos
Identity Digital
pictures
Identity Digital
pink
Afilias
pizza
Identity Digital
place
Identity Digital
plumbing
Identity Digital
plus
Identity Digital
press
Radix
pro
Afilias
productions
Identity Digital
prof
Google Registry
promo
Get
properties
Identity Digital
pub
Identity Digital
racing
GRS Domains
radio.fm
BRS Media
realty
Identity Digital
recipes
Identity Digital
red
Afilias
rehab
Identity Digital
reise
Identity Digital
reisen
Identity Digital
rentals
Identity Digital
repair
Identity Digital
report
Identity Digital
republican
Identity Digital
rest
PUNTO 2012
restaurant
Identity Digital
review
GRS Domains
reviews
Identity Digital
rip
Identity Digital
rocks
Identity Digital
rodeo
Godaddy
rsvp
Google Registry
run
Identity Digital
sale
Identity Digital
salon
Identity Digital
sarl
Identity Digital
school
Identity Digital
schule
Identity Digital
science
GRS Domains
security
XYZ
select
Godaddy
services
Identity Digital
shoes
Identity Digital
shopping
Identity Digital
show
Identity Digital
shop
GMO Registry, Inc.
singles
Identity Digital
site
Radix
soccer
Identity Digital
social
Identity Digital
software
Identity Digital
solar
Identity Digital
solutions
Identity Digital
soy
Google Registry
space
Radix
storage
XYZ
store
Radix
stream
GRS Domains
studio
Identity Digital
style
Identity Digital
supplies
Identity Digital
supply
Identity Digital
support
Identity Digital
surf
Godaddy
surgery
Identity Digital
systems
Identity Digital
tax
Identity Digital
taxi
Identity Digital
team
Identity Digital
tech
Radix
technology
Identity Digital
tennis
Identity Digital
theater
Identity Digital
theatre
XYZ
tienda
Identity Digital
tips
Identity Digital
tires
Identity Digital
today
Identity Digital
tools
Identity Digital
tours
Identity Digital
town
Identity Digital
toys
Identity Digital
trade
GRS Domains
trading
Identity Digital
training
Identity Digital
travel
Identity Digital
tv
Verisign
university
Identity Digital
us
Godaddy
vacations
Identity Digital
ventures
Identity Digital
vet
Identity Digital
viajes
Identity Digital
video
Identity Digital
villas
Identity Digital
vin
Identity Digital
vip
Godaddy
vision
Identity Digital
vodka
Godaddy
voyage
Identity Digital
watch
Identity Digital
webcam
GRS Domains
website
Radix
wedding
Godaddy
wiki
Top Level Design
win
GRS Domains
wine
Identity Digital
work
Godaddy
works
Identity Digital
world
Identity Digital
wtf
Identity Digital
yoga
Godaddy
zone
Identity Digital