Políticas de TLD

Cloudflare Registrar

O Registrar da Cloudflare faz o registro dos seguintes domínios de nível superior. Em alguns casos, o registro de determinados domínios de nível superior pode estar sujeito ao cumprimento de requisitos ou regulamentos adicionais pelo requerente.

A Cloudflare tem o compromisso de oferecer suporte a todos os TLDs disponíveis, com foco na expansão dos TLDs de código de país, e está trabalhando para aumentar essa lista. Confira as novidades em breve.

Cloudflare Registrar

TLDs adicionados recentemente

Registro

Políticas

ab.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

academy

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

contador

Domínios de GRS

accountants

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

actor

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

agency

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

airforce

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

apartments

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

app

Google Registry

https://get.app/

army

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

associates

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

advogado

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

auction

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

band

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

bar

PUNTO 2012

http://www.register.bar/policies/

bargains

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

bc.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

beer

GoDaddy

bet

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

lance

Domínios de GRS

bike

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

bingo

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

biz

GoDaddy

black

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

blog

Knock Knock WHOIS There

https://my.blog/registry-policies-privacy/

blue

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

boo

Google Registry

https://hey.boo/

boston

GoDaddy

boutique

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

corretor

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

builders

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

business

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

cab

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

cafe

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

camera

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

camp

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

capital

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

cards

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

care

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

careers

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

casa

GoDaddy

cash

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

casino

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

catering

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

cc

Verisign

center

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

ceo

PeopleBrowsr

https://claim.ceo/terms/overview

chat

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

cheap

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

church

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

city

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

claims

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

cleaning

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

clinic

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

clothing

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

nuvem

Aruba PEC SpA

club

GoDaddy

co

CO Internet SAS

coach

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

codes

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

coffee

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

college

XYZ

http://nic.college/files/COLLEGE-policies.pdf

com

Verisign

com.co

CO Internet SAS

com.mx

NIC México

https://www.dominios.mx/policies

community

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

company

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

compare

GoDaddy

computer

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

condos

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

construction

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

consulting

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

contato

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

contractors

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

cooking

GoDaddy

cool

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

co.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

co.uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

coupons

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

credit

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

creditcard

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

críquete

Domínios de GRS

cruises

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

dad

Google Registry

dance

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

data

Domínios de GRS

dating

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

day

Google Registry

https://new.day/

deals

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

grau

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

delivery

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

democrat

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

dental

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

dentista

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

design

Top Level Design

http://toplevel.design/policy/

dev

Google Registry

https://get.dev/

diamonds

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

digital

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

direct

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

directory

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

discount

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

doctor

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

dog

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

domains

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

baixar

Domínios de GRS

education

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

email

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

energy

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

engenheiro

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

engineering

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

enterprises

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

equipment

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

esq

Google Registry

estate

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

events

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

exchange

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

expert

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

express

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fail

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

Domínios de GRS

family

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fans

Asiamix Digital

http://nic.fans/en/h-col-104.html

farm

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fashion

GoDaddy

finance

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

financial

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fish

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fishing

GoDaddy

fit

GoDaddy

fitness

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

flights

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

florist

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fm

BRS Media

foo

Google Registry

football

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

forex

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

forsale

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

foundation

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fun

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

fund

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

furniture

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

futbol

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

fyi

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

gallery

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

games

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

garden

GoDaddy

geek.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

gifts

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

oferece

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

glass

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

gmbh

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

gold

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

golf

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

graphics

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

gratis

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

green

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

gripe

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

group

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

guide

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

guru

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

haus

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

health

dotHealth LLC

healthcare

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

hockey

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

holdings

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

holiday

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

horse

GoDaddy

hospital

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

host

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

house

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

how

Google Registry

https://get.how/

immo

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

immobilien

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

inc

Intercap Registry

industries

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

info

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

ink

Top Level Design

http://toplevel.design/policy/

institute

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

insure

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

international

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

investments

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

io

NIC.io

http://www.nic.io/terms.htm

irish

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

jetzt

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

jewelry

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

kaufen

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

kim

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

kitchen

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

land

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

advogado

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

lease

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

legal

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

lgbt

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

life

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

lighting

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

limited

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

limo

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

TLD Table - link

Nova Registry

https://nova.link/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Nova-.link-Acceptable-Use-Policy-2023-Final.pdf

live

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

empréstimo

Domínios de GRS

loans

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

love

Merchant Law Group LLP

http://getdotlove.domains/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Policies-dotlove-201504234.pdf

ltd

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

luxe

GoDaddy

maison

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

management

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

mercado

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

marketing

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

mercados

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

mba

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

mb.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

.me

DoMEn d.o.o

https://domain.me/policies

media

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

memorial

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

men

Domínios de GRS

me.uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

miami

GoDaddy

mobi

Dotmobi

http://dotmobi.mobi/about/dispute-resolution http://dotmobi.mobi/about/afilias-anti-abuse-policy

moda

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

money

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

hipoteca

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

mov

Google Registry

movie

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

mx

NIC México

https://www.dominios.mx/policies

navy

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

nb.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

net

Verisign

net.co

CO Internet SAS

net.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

network

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

new

Google Registry

https://get.new/

news

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

nexus

Google Registry

ninja

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

nl.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nom.co

CO Internet SAS

ns.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nt.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nu.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

observador

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

on.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

online

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

org

PIR

https://pir.org/our-impact/privacy/

org.mx

NIC México

https://www.dominios.mx/policies

org.uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

org.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

page

Google Registry

https://get.page/

partners

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

parts

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

terceiros

Domínios de GRS

pe.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

pet

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

phd

Google Registry

photography

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

photos

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

pictures

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

pink

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

pizza

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

local

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

plumbing

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

plus

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

press

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

pro

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

productions

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

prof

Google Registry

promo

Get

http://get.promo/about

properties

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

pub

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

qc.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

corrida

Domínios de GRS

radio.fm

BRS Media

imóveis

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

recipes

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

red

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

reabilitação

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

reise

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

reisen

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

rent

XYZ

http://nic.rent/files/rent-policies.pdf

rentals

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

repair

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

report

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

republican

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

rest

PUNTO 2012

http://www.register.rest/policies/

restaurant

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

análise

Domínios de GRS

reviews

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

rip

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

rocks

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

rodeo

GoDaddy

rsvp

Google Registry

https://get.rsvp/

run

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

sale

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

salon

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

sarl

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

school

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

schule

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

ciência

Domínios de GRS

security

XYZ

https://nic.security/

select

GoDaddy

services

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

shoes

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

shopping

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

show

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

shop

GMO Registry, Inc.

https://www.gmoregistry.com/en/shop_policy

singles

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

site

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

sk.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

soccer

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

social

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

software

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

solar

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

solutions

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

soy

Google Registry

https://iam.soy/

space

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

storage

XYZ

https://go.storage/

store

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

stream

Domínios de GRS

studio

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

style

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

supplies

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

supply

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

support

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

surf

GoDaddy

surgery

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

systems

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tax

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

taxi

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

team

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tech

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

technology

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tennis

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

theater

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

theatre

XYZ

http://nic.theatre/

tienda

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tips

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tires

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

today

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tools

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

tours

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

town

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

toys

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

comércio

Domínios de GRS

negociação

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

training

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

travel

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

TV

Verisign

Reino Unido

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

university

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

US

GoDaddy

https://www.about.us/policies

vacations

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

ventures

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

veterinário

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

viajes

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

video

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

villas

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

vin

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

vip

GoDaddy

vision

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

vodka

GoDaddy

voyage

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

watch

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

webcam

Domínios de GRS

website

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

wedding

GoDaddy

wiki

Top Level Design

http://toplevel.design/policy/

win

Domínios de GRS

wine

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

work

GoDaddy

works

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

world

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

wtf

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

xyz

XYZ

https://gen.xyz/registrationterms

yoga

GoDaddy

zone

Identity Digital

https://donuts.domains/about/policies

