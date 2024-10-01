Low-cost domain names

Domain names are issued and managed by a combination of the nonprofit Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and domain registries. ICANN sets the price for some types of domains, and registries sell them at that price. Other types of domains, such as some TLDs, can be sold at whatever price the registry prefers.



Registries are wholesalers that in turn sell to registrars. Registrars are the retailers that sell directly to website owners. Registrars often mark up domain names on top of the price they paid to the registries to make a profit. Cloudflare Registrar does not do this, instead selling domain names at cost.