Located in more than 330 cities across more than 120 countries, the Cloudflare network serves your Minecraft game traffic from the nearest location to players, eliminating lag.
Serve gamers anywhere in the world by establishing sessions between the players and their closest Cloudflare data center.
Proxy traffic to your Minecraft server behind Cloudflare's 296 Tbps network and protect your server from DDoS attacks of any kind and size.
Configure Cloudflare Spectrum with a few clicks right from the Cloudflare dashboard.
Cloudflare Spectrum is a reverse layer 4 proxy running on the entire Cloudflare global network.
It extends Cloudflare DDoS mitigation and traffic acceleration to any server connected to the Internet — without any additional hardware or software configurations on your side.
"We wanted to ensure we have a high-quality Cloudflare level of protection to protect our critical communication protocol, and Cloudflare helped us really boost the performance and resiliency of our custom TCP protocols. With other providers, it takes more than 30 seconds to a minute before scrubbing or mitigation takes place. Using Cloudflare, it’s much faster."
CIO, Turtle Entertainment
Gaming is a heavily DDoSed industry, but Cloudflare can mitigate even the largest DDoS attacks.
Deliver content via the Cloudflare global network to serve players anywhere in the world.
5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees
