DDoS-Bedrohung mit Lösegeldforderung? Zahlen Sie nicht!

RDoS-Angriffe nehmen zu: Holen Sie sich Soforthilfe von Cloudflare.
Ransomware-Angriffe sind wieder auf dem Vormarsch. Das Gleiche gilt für Ransomware-DDoS-Angriffe (RDDoS). Im Gegensatz zu Ransomware-Angriffen muss bei RDDoS-Angriffen nicht einmal ein Hacker auf die internen Systeme eines Unternehmens zugreifen. Das macht jede Infrastruktur, die mit dem Internet verbunden ist, zu einem potentiellen Angriffsziel.
Erpressergruppen, die sich beispielsweise als Fancy Lazarus, Fancy Bear, Cozy Bear, die Lazarus Group oder das Armada Collective ausgeben, führen zunächst einen DDoS-Angriff durch und verlangen dann ein Lösegeld, um den Angriff zu beenden. Andere schicken zuerst eine Lösegeldforderung und drohen ihren Opfern darin mit einem DDoS-Angriff.
In diesem Video erklärt der CTO von Cloudflare, welche drei Schritte Sie bei einer Lösegeldforderung unternehmen sollten:

