Ameaça de DDoS baseada em resgate? Não pague.

Os ataques de RDDoS estão aumentando. Receba ajuda imediata da Cloudflare.
Os ataques de ransomware estão aumentando novamente. Assim como os ataques DDoS com resgate (RDDoS). Ao contrário dos ataques de ransomware, os ataques RDDoS não exigem que o hacker acesse os sistemas internos de uma organização antes de serem realizados — e isso torna qualquer infraestrutura exposta à internet vulnerável a ataques.
Grupos de extorsão que alegam ser Fancy Lazarus, Fancy Bear, Cozy Bear, Lazarus Group, Armada Collective ou outros realizam um ataque DDoS e depois enviam um pedido de resgate exigindo pagamento para interromper o ataque, ou eles podem enviar o pedido de resgate ameaçando um ataque DDoS primeiro.
Neste vídeo, o CTO da Cloudflare compartilha três etapas a seguir se você receber um pedido de resgate:

