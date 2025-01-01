ランサムベースのDDoS脅威？支払ってはいけません。

増加の一途をたどるRDDoS攻撃。Cloudflareが即時対応します。
ランサムウェア攻撃がまたしても増加しています。そして、ランサムDDoS（RDDoS）攻撃も。ランサムウェア攻撃とは異なり、RDDoS攻撃ではインターネットとつながるインフラストラクチャを攻撃に対して脆弱になるように、攻撃開始前にハッカーが組織の内部システムにアクセスする必要さえありません。Fancy Lazarus、Fancy Bear、Cozy Bear、Lazarus Group、Armada Collectiveなどと名乗る恐喝グループは、DDoS 攻撃を仕掛けてから、攻撃の中止と引き換えに支払いを要求するメッセージを送りつけるか、DDoS攻撃をほのめかす身代金要求メールを送りつけます。本動画では、CloudflareのCTOが身代金要求を受け取った場合、従うべき３つのステップについて説明しています。

お問い合わせ

このフォームを送信することにより、お客様はCloudflareの製品、イベント、特典などに関連する情報を受け取ることに同意したものとみなされます。いつでも、メッセージの配信を停止することができます。Cloudflareは決してお客様のデータを販売することはなく、みなさまのプライバシーに関する選択を尊重します。詳細情報につきましては、プライバシーポリシーをお読みください。

以下を含め、複数の業界で、何百万ものインターネットプロパティからの信頼を得ています。
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
「ロゴ Doordashが信頼を寄せる」グレー色
「ロゴGarminが信頼を寄せる」グレー色
IBM logo
「ロゴ 23andmeが信頼を寄せる」グレー色
Shopify logo
LabCorp logo

1 GigaOm Radar for DDoS Protection v2.0、2022年9月、Alastair Cooke。レポートへは、https://www.cloudflare.com/gigaom-radar-ddos-protection/ からアクセスしてください

2 Gartner「Solution Comparison for DDoS Cloud Scrubbing Centers（DDoSクラウドスクラビングセンターのソリューションの比較）」Thomas Lintemuth、Patrick Hevesi、Sushil Aryal、2020年4月16日Gartnerの購読者はこちらでレポートをお読みいただけます：https://www.gartner.com/document/3983636

3 Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions（DDoS軽減ソリューション）、2021年第1四半期、Forrester Research, Inc.、2021年3月3日レポートへのアクセスはこちらから：https://www.cloudflare.com/forrester-wave-ddos-mitigation-2021/


利用開始

リソース

ソリューション

コミュニティ

サポート

会社

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.プライバシーポリシー利用規約セキュリティの問題を報告信頼性と安全性商標