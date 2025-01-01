Ransom-based DDoS threat? Don’t pay.

Los ataques de ransomware vuelven a estar en auge, así como los ataques DDoS de rescate (RDDoS). En los ataques RDDoS, a diferencia de los ataques de ransomware, el hacker ni siquiera tiene que acceder a los sistemas internos de una organización antes de perpetrar el ataque, lo que hace que cualquier infraestructura expuesta a Internet sea vulnerable.
Grupos de piratería que aseguran ser Fancy Lazarus, Fancy Bear, Cozy Bear, Lazarus Group y Armada Collective, entre otros, llevan a cabo un ataque DDoS y luego piden un rescate exigiendo un pago para detenerlo, o bien piden primero un rescate amenazando con un ataque DDoS.
En este video, el director de tecnología de Cloudflare comparte los 3 pasos a seguir si te piden el pago de un rescate:

