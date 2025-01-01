¿Amenaza DDoS de rescate? No pagues.

Los ataques RDDoS están en auge. Cloudflare te puede ayudar.
Los ataques de ransomware vuelven a estar en auge, así como los ataques DDoS de rescate (RDDoS). En los ataques RDDoS, a diferencia de los ataques de ransomware, el hacker ni siquiera tiene que acceder a los sistemas internos de una organización antes de perpetrar el ataque, lo que hace que cualquier infraestructura expuesta a Internet sea vulnerable.
Grupos de piratería que aseguran ser Fancy Lazarus, Fancy Bear, Cozy Bear, Lazarus Group y Armada Collective, entre otros, llevan a cabo un ataque DDoS y luego piden un rescate exigiendo un pago para detenerlo, o bien piden primero un rescate amenazando con un ataque DDoS.
En este vídeo, el director de tecnología de Cloudflare comparte los 3 pasos a seguir si te piden el pago de un rescate:

Te ayudamos

Al enviar el formulario, aceptas recibir información de Cloudflare en relación a nuestros productos, eventos y ofertas especiales. Puedes cancelar la suscripción a estos mensajes en cualquier momento. Nunca vendemos tus datos. Valoramos tus preferencias de privacidad. Consulta nuestra Política de privacidad para más información.

Con la confianza de millones de propiedades de Internet de múltiples sectores, entre ellos:
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
LabCorp logo

1 GigaOm Radar for DDoS Protection v2.0, Alastair Cooke, septiembre de 2022. Consulta el informe https://www.cloudflare.com/gigaom-radar-ddos-protection/

2 Gartner "Solution Comparison for DDoS Cloud Scrubbing Centers", Thomas Lintemuth, Patrick Hevesi, Sushil Aryal, 16 de abril de 2020. Los suscriptores de Gartner pueden consultar el informe en el siguiente enlace: https://www.gartner.com/document/3983636

3 The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021, Forrester Research, Inc., 3 de marzo, 2021. Accede al informe en https://www.cloudflare.com/forrester-wave-ddos-mitigation-2021/


Primeros pasos

Recursos

Soluciones

Comunidad

Asistencia

Empresa

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Política de privacidadCondiciones de usoInformar sobre problemas de seguridadConfianza y seguridadMarca